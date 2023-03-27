Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amazon has reduced the price of Apple’s wildly popular AirPods pro 2 by £20, cutting the all-new earbuds down to their cheapest price ever.

The all-new second-generation AirPods pro earbuds, which were released in September 2022, have only been discounted once before and that was during the Black Friday sales. But they’ve now returned to the price cut you’ve been missing in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

For those familiar with Apple, you’ll know that its rare to find a discount on its much-coveted products, but we’re already seeing deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more.

Amazon has graciously discounted the AirPods pro 2 by eight per cent to kick off its Spring Sale – the retailer’s 54-hour online sales event. Despite it not yet being Prime Day (which tends to fall annually some time in July), Amazon has plenty of discounts live now.

If you’re searching for more Apple gadgets to pair with your new AirPods, you can continue to benefit from Amazon’s Spring Sale on a range of other pieces of tech, including the iPhone 14 Pro.

Aside from Apple, there is still a huge amount of discounts to snap up over the next 54 hours – perfect timing if you’re looking to pick up a present for someone, or to even treat yourself. But if it’s an AirPods deal you want, we’ve got you covered.

Apple AirPods pro 2: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Apple products and other tech offers, try the below links:

Read more on Amazon’s Spring Sale 2023:

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals so far– the very best discounts we’ve found across the board

Best Spring Sale tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Spring Sale household essentials deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts