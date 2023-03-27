Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With many bargains to be found, it’s no secret that sales offer the perfect time to pick up pricier items for less, and Amazon Prime Day is no different. While the official day usually takes place later in the year, Amazon has kindly graced us with another opportunity to get hold of your favourite products at a discount: the Amazon Spring Sale.

This latest deals extravaganza has officially started – taking place from Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March. During this exciting shopping event, the online retailer has reduced prices across all shopping categories, covering household essentials, home appliances, tech, laptops, TVs and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a new mattress, fancy stocking up on dishwasher tablets or need a new vacuum cleaner, the Spring Sale is the perfect time to save some cash.

One of the most popular home appliances of the moment is an air fryer, with this energy-saving device on many people’s shopping lists. Cooking food quickly by using hot air, the gadget also requires far less oil when cooking, compared with a standard oven, so it’s seen as a healthier option too.

Whether you fancy frying chips, chicken or other things in a more healthy fashion than in a pan, or you’re looking to conquer an entire Sunday roast, these clever culinary appliances are multi-functional too. But, amid this cost-of-living crisis, it is worth acknowledging that, as efficient as they may be, air fryers aren’t always that affordable – so, should you be tempted to test your culinary skills by trying a different way of cooking, Amazon’s Spring Sale is an ideal opportunity to pick one up for less.

As this year’s exciting shopping event gets underway, we take a look at the air fryers that have been reduced for Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Read more: Can Russell Hobbs’s express air fry mini oven make the perfect pizza?

Russell Hobbs 27160 satisfry medium digital air fryer: Was £94.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It might be a small discount, but right now you can enjoy 11 per cent off this nifty air fryer from Russell Hobbs, which features 10 preset food programs, ensuring you can cook everything from French fries to fried chicken with complete ease. With a 4l capacity, it’s a sizeable appliance to fit up to 800g of chips, if you fancy frying them in a healthier manner.

Buy now

Ninja foodi MAX PRO health grill, flat plate and air fryer: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Ninja foodi max health grill and air fryer goes one step further than the average air fryer and includes a grill to quickly cook everything your usual cooking appliances would take care of. During Amazon’s Spring Sale it’s reduced by 23 per cent. Our reviewer admitted that “it does take up quite a lot of room when it is out on display”, but they “were really impressed by the grill”, and added that “the air fryer is equally top-notch”.

Buy now

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £48.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With 30 per cent off, this Tower model is a great way to introduce an air fryer to your kitchen. Using Vortx air-frying technology, the device rapidly circulates hot air and claims to cook food 30 per cent faster than your usual oven. You can fry, roast, grill and bake in this appliance, too, ensuring a variety of meals can be made using just one machine.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry XXL 2-in-1 digital air fryer and grill: Was £179.99, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Quite a neat item considering its capacity is 6.5l, Tefal’s first two-in-one air fryer and grill is reduced by 34 per cent in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Its handy Flexcook divider and intelligent synchronisation feature mean you can create two smaller zones to cook an entire meal in one go. With unique “extra crisp” air circulation technology, you might be converted from using your conventional oven entirely.

Buy now

COSORI air fryer with 100 recipes cookbook: Was £119.99, now £87.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This mid-priced air fryer from Cosori is easy to use, thanks to its preset menu function and touchscreen, allowing you to quickly cook meals and monitor your food’s progress. With a sizeable 5.5l square basket, you can cook for up to six people and the gadget even fits an entire roast chicken, should you be hosting Sunday dinner for the family. Enjoy 27 per cent off in Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Buy now

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 electric multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

In our review of a similar model, our tested said Instant Pot “gets the job done, plain and simple”, so you’re in safe hands, should you have your eye on this slightly more upgraded machine. Being a multicooker, with all the additional functions, securing 20 per cent off in Amazon’s Spring Sale is a pretty good deal – plus the EvenCrisp air flow technology gives your dishes the crunch of deep-frying, while its 7.6l capacity makes it perfect when hosting guests.

Buy now

Tefal easyfry 9-in-1 air fryer oven: Was £219.99, now £126.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If Tefal’s two-in-one air fryer caught your eye but was slightly small or you wish it did a little more, then the easyfry nine-in-one model is most certainly for you. Incredibly versatile, it has nine cooking models and an 11l capacity to make cooking for more people an easy task. Choose from frying chicken to roasting potatoes to grilling steaks and more, this appliance also comes with a rotisserie fork, drip tray, fries basket, two dehydrating racks and a grill plate, so you have all the necessary accessories to help you cook like a pro. With a whopping 42 per cent off this air fryer, it’s a steal this Spring Sale.

Buy now

