Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calling all beauty deal-hunters: the Amazon Spring Sale (or Spring Deal Days, as it’s being dubbed) is in its final hours, and there’s certainly no short supply of savings to be had. So far, we’ve seen up to 70 per cent off skincare, haircare, bodycare and more, with many of our favourite brands making an appearance, including Maybelline, The Inkey List and Elemis.

Running from 20-25 March, the online giant’s event includes discounts on home appliances (including air fryers, of course), garden furniture, TVs and laptops. Amazon is an often underrated treasure trove for beauty products, and everything from perfume and grooming products to fake tan and hair tools are also included in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Of course, we’ve already sifted through the top deals available at Amazon right now, so you don’t have to. Just keep scrolling to see the very best beauty offers, and, remember, there’s not long left to bag a beauty bargain, as the sale ends at midnight tonight. Happy shopping!

Read more: The best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers

Best beauty and make-up deals in the Amazon spring sale

Remington proluxe you adaptive styler: Was £74.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Remington)

Named the best budget option in our round-up of top hair curlers, this Remington model is now even more purse-friendly, as it’s been reduced by 33 per cent. Scoring the device 4.5 stars out of five, our reviewer said: “It uses tech that adapts to your hair and styling needs, to give you the best temperature for optimum results.” They added: “You can also go manual, if you like to be in control, with one of nine temperatures ranging from 130C to 210C.”

Buy now

Garnier vitamin C serum for face: Was £12.99, now £7.77, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re searching for one standout skincare buy, vitamin C is a great option. Working to brighten your face, even your skin tone and leave you glowing from within, it’s our beauty editor’s skincare must-have. So, spotting a 40 per cent saving on this Garnier option is quite exciting. To make it even more tempting, niacinamide and salicylic acid are also included in this product’s ingredients list, which help hydrate and slough away dead skin cells.

Buy now

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.37, Amazon.co.uk

(Maybelline New York)

We’re big fans of this viral Maybelline sky high mascara, with our assistant ecommerce editor sharing: “Maybelline’s sky high mascara transformed my short, stubborn lashes,” in her rave review. “My eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day,” she added. With a saving of 36 per cent, it now seems even more tempting.

Buy now

Eylure dybrow eyebrow dye kit: Was £8, now £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re a keen DIY beauty buff or you fancy giving at-home brow dying a try for the first time, this Eylure dybrow kit now has 38 per cent off. Included are 12 applications of dark gloss, which is said to last around six weeks. So, more than a year’s supply of brow tint for less than £5 seems like quite the bargain buy to us.

Buy now

CeraVe smoothing face and body cleanser: Was £14.50, now £11.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Created by dermatologists with the natural skin barrier in mind, the affordable formula houses hero skincare ingredient salicylic acid, which helps to cleanse and exfoliate, all the while the formula delivers a hydration boost to quench the skin. In our review of the formula, our tester praised the “no-frills product” and said it helped them manage their skin during a flare-up, improving the texture of their scarring and banishing any inflammation.

Buy now

OPI repair mode nail polish: Was £29.90, now £19.43, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Strong, healthy-looking nails could be in the pipeline, with a little help from this OPI product. In their review of the repair mode nail polish, our writer noticed results fairly quickly. They said: “A week in, and the nail surface appeared slightly smoother, which contributed to the overall condition.” They went on to add that, after a fortnight, their damaged nails were less brittle and reached “a decent length without snapping”. Now, in Amazon’s spring sale, there’s 35 per cent off this bond-building beauty.

Buy now

Olay Regenerist retinol24 night face cream moisturiser, 50ml: Was £38, now £14.14, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Olay fans, rejoice, as this pot of moisturising fragrance-free cream now comes with more than 63 per cent off. The night cream goes above and beyond your regular everyday moisturiser, using a blend of retinol and vitamin B3 to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, pore size and hyperpigmentation. Plus, it claims to hydrate the skin for 24 hours, making it a great all-rounder.

Buy now

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a near 40 per cent discount, if you’re locks are looking a little lacklustre, introduce this to your haircare routine. Designed for weekly use, the treatment aims to repair the hair’s bonds, while improving the look and feel of split ends and strand damage. In their review, eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor said: “We found it to be a really effective at-home solution, so much so, we’d go as far as to say it produced results that were far better than other at-home treatments we’ve used in the past.”

Buy now

Ghd max professional hair straightener: Was £199, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon’s spring sale provides the ideal time to bag a bargain on big-ticket items, such as this ghd max straightener. Right now, there’s a 20 per cent saving on the hair tool, which is designed specifically for thick, wavy and curly hair types, as the plates are 70 per cent larger than the original model.

Buy now

Cosrx advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £21.99, now £11.09, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon has sliced the price of Cosrx’s advanced snail 96 mucin power essence in half. The elixir is formulated to repair and calm sensitive skin while boosting elasticity and, naturally, we’ve tried it out for ourselves. Putting the TikTok-trending skincare product to the test in an Instagram reel, our reviewer incorporated it into their everyday skincare routine and found the formula was “quite lightweight". They added that the final results left their skin looking “dewy” and “glowy”.

Buy now

Philips lumea IPL 9000 series: Was £489.99, now £379.26, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Dubbed the best overall at-home laser hair removal device in our review, this model now has more than 20 per cent off at Amazon. Our tester gave Philips’s lumea top marks, finding it to have plenty of useful features and to be a great pick for newbies. In regards to the results, they said: “It only took a few sessions before we saw lighter and sparser hairs growing back.” So, why not treat yourself to this clever bit of kit?

Buy now

Urban Decay all nighter makeup setting spray: Was £28, now £21.37, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This setting spray, now 25 per cent off, is a great example of the big-name brands now reduced in Amazon’s Spring Sale. It came out on top in our review, with our tester preferring the Urban Decay spray to its rival the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray. Our expert tester noted that it kept their “skin feeling soft and hydrated”, calling it their personal favourite.

Buy now

L’Oreal Paris revitalift filler: Was £31.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For those who want to bolster their skincare routine with the benefits of hyaluronic acid, there’s a huge saving to be secured on L’Oreal Paris’s revitalift filler, which is now reduced by 41 per cent. Putting a 1.5 per cent concentration of pure hyaluronic acid to work, the serum can be used as part of your everyday morning or evening skincare routine and has been praised for its ability to hydrate, smooth and create a plumping effect.

Buy now

Aveeno cream: Was £15.39, now £9.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Aveeno’s moisturising skincare is known for packing a hydrating punch, and you can now pick up a 500ml bottle for less than a tenner, thanks to this spring sale saving. Formulated with finely milled oatmeal, the brand’s moisturising cream is intended to be used on the body and comes fragrance-free and suitable for those who have skin that is sensitive, dry and prone to eczema. Similarly, you can snap up an Aveeno body wash (was £9.99, now £7.12, Amazon.co.uk) and the calm and restore rehydrating night cream (was £12.99, now £7.09, Amazon.co.uk) for less right now.

Buy now

The Inkey List niacinamide serum: Was £9.99, now £4.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Here at IndyBest, we’re big fans of The Inkey List’s products, and this serum now comes with a saving of almost 60 per cent. It’s formulated to help control excess oil production and reduce the appearance of pores, while also calming down irritation or sensitivity. When testing the brand’s niacinamide serum, our reviewer rated it highly, making her way through “multiple bottles”, and applying after cleansing in the morning and evening.

Buy now

OPI nail envy nail polish: Was £21.90, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

DIY manicurists rejoice, as OPI nail polishes have made their way into the sale with over £10 off some bestselling shades. The nail envy range helps to protect and strengthen nails against chipping, peeling, and splitting, something we could all use a helping hand with from time to time. Plus, the shade bubble bath is a real favourite among beauty fans.

Buy now

Rimmel London thrill seeker mascara extreme black: Was £10.99, now £5.76, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best budget buy in our review of top mascaras, it’s even more of a steal right now. “The oversized hourglass-shaped brush grabs the lashes from the corners out (along the lash line), and the creamy, whipped formula makes it malleable and easy to layer, clump-free,” shared our tester. So, why not give it a go while it’s on offer?

Buy now

Ghd duet style: Was £379, now £304, Amazon.co.uk

(Ghd)

The two-in-one ghd duet style launched around this time last year, impressing many beauty buffs, including Lucy Partington. Reviewing the tool for us here at IndyBest, Lucy shared that as somebody who "never quite nailed a professional blow-drying technique", instead using a hairdryer to rough dry and then following with straighteners, she found that "this tool really does replace the need for both”. So, a small yet mighty saving of 20 per cent is sure not to go unnoticed.

Buy now

Sensationail gel polish starter kit: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to save some extra money but don’t want your manicure to suffer for it, then an at-home gel kit is exactly the thing you need – and right now one of our favourites has 20 per cent off at Amazon. Our tester called this kit the best for beginners in our review saying: “It’s speedy, taking just 20 minutes to complete a manicure, and although it’s not super luxurious, it is the most affordable kit we’ve tried, and does exactly what it says on the tin – perfect for saving money on salon trips”.

Buy now

Pearl Drops strong polished white toothpaste: Was £7, now £3.33, Amazon.co.uk

(Pearl Drops )

Taking the top spot in our review of the best whitening toothpaste, our tester noted a difference in colour in about two weeks, with their teeth looking “at least a shade (if not two) whiter”. What really impressed them though was the “polishing capabilities”, which “were not just able to make our teeth whiter overall, but also removed stains that had built up in an area of crowding on our lower teeth that other toothpastes had never been able to shift”.

Buy now

Living Proof perfect hair day dry shampoo: Was £17.13, now £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Living Proof)

“Promising comparable results to actually washing your hair with a rinse-out shampoo, we are pleased to report that this is as close to the real thing as you’re going to get,” noted our review of the best dry shampoo. Our tester noted that they were “impressed with how smooth, soft and shiny our strands not only looked but felt, helped by the specially-designed nozzle that evenly distributes the product with no grittiness or rough texture to the hair”. Stock up while it’s so reduced.

Buy now

Ghd helios professional hair dryer: Was £179, now £141.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best model for straight hair in our guide to the best hair dryers, a 20 per cent saving on the Ghd helios professional hair dryer is no small sum. “With claims of giving your hair 30 per cent more shine, we were dubious at first but, we can’t fault it,” shared our beauty editor. “Although larger than the Dyson, it is still lightweight, while being incredibly powerful, blowing at 120kph – a small air hole focuses the breeze for a more targeted, speedy blow-dry, too,” she added. So, if you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, now could be the best time to buy.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen anti-wrinkle moisturiser for men: Was £64, now £50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Of course, there are great savings to be had on men’s beauty products too, and this Elemis pro-collagen anti-wrinkle cream is quite the fan favourite. Now with a saving of 22 per cent, expect to see softer, smoother skin for a fraction of the price thanks to key ingredients including padina pavonica, ginkgo biloba and abyssine.

Buy now

Real Techniques everyday essentials makeup brush complete face set: Was £20.99, now £12.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking to update your make-up application process, this brush set could be the answer. Included in the five-pack are four brushes for blush, foundation, concealer and powder, plus a make-up sponge to achieve a flawless finish. And with a saving of nearly 40 per cent, it seems like even more of a bargain.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream: Was £28, now £15.89, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Despite Elizabeth Arden’s eight hour cream shooting to fame under rather strange circumstances (thank you, Prince Harry), the beauty buy is actually a favourite of many skincare fans. Thanks to the Amazon spring sale, it has seen a saving of more than 40 per cent, so you can pick one up for a fraction of the price. We recommend you keep to using it on your hands and elbows only.

Buy now

Ghd original hair straightener: Was £129, now £96.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale could be one of the best times to snap up a saving on a big-ticket item, and hair tools have certainly seen impressive discounts. This ghd original has dropped in price by 24 per cent, making it quite the standout sale star. Whether you want to create straightened or curled looks, this beauty tool has got you covered.

Buy now

CeraVe moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin: Was £18.70, now £13.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re someone with dry to very dry skin, moisturiser may be one of your favourite beauty products. This 454g pot contains the three essential ceramides for which the brand is famous, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate cells deep within the skin. It’s said to be rich without being greasy, so it seems like it would work for both day and night, too. If you’re looking for more deals from the brand, we’ve rounded up the best CeraVe deals to shop now, too.

Buy now

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £45.80, now £33.16, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Kérastase hair oil has built up quite the fan base and was even named the best hair oil in our guide to the best ones to buy. “Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent premature pigment loss, meaning it works to keep grey hairs at bay,” shared our tester. Adding, “It also acts as a heat protector up to 230C, seals split ends and instantly adds shine while smoothing strands and fighting frizz.” So, a price cut of almost 25 per cent is sure to make it more tempting.

Buy now

Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara: Was £4.99, now £3.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Rimmel mascara was a standout bargain buy in last year’s Amazon spring sale and it has seen a discount of 35 per cent for 2024, too. Enriched with vitamin E and hydrogels, it’s said to help strengthen and soften your lashes while coating them in product, helping to make them look thicker and longer. Who could say no to that?

Buy now

Watermans masque me hydrating hair mask: Was £25, now £15, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This IndyBest tried and tested hair mask has now been reduced by a decent 40 per cent. In our review of the best hair masks, our tester gave it four stars and named it the best thickening hair mask. “In the short term, this mask was deeply hydrating and packed with vitamins E, C, B3, B5 and B6, which smoothed strands and softened the locks of our lucky tester,” they wrote. It’s a must-have we’d recommend snapping up.

Buy now

St.Tropez self tan classic bronzer mousse foam: Was £30.50, now £16.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As the weather gets warmer and the days longer, now is the time many people start to play around with fake tan. St Tropez is among the most famous brands when it comes to achieving a faux glow, so, seeing a saving of more than 60 per cent on the label’s bestselling beauty buy is incredibly impressive. It’s dubbed as “foolproof” by the brand, so should be a great option for beginners, too.

Buy now

Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £62.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named the best viral hot brush in our guide to the best ones to buy, the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser is also on sale with a 37 per cent discount. “Dubbed as a Dyson dupe, its appeal lies in its affordability and the volume it delivers,” shared our tester who rated it 4.5 stars. “It doesn’t get tangled or leave hair frizzy, although it is pretty weighty, so bear that in mind,” they added.

Buy now

RoC multi correxion revive and glow capsules: Was £35.99, now £21.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

These capsules were awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our round-up of the best vitamin C products. Now, you can pick them up for less, with a saving of 40 per cent, thanks to Amazon’s spring sale. Our expert tester said: “Fine lines were notably reduced and skin felt hydrated, with no greasy residue.” A great option for those looking to elevate their skincare routine.

Buy now

Mighty Patch original spot patches by Hero Cosmetics: Was £10.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named best overall in our review of the best acne spot stickers, the Mighty Patch original is quite the pimple buster. Our tester noted they “could really see the pus and moisture on the stick”, which “really showed that without drying out the spots, these aptly named ‘mighty patches’ really do God’s work”. So, a saving of 20 per cent seems like quite the steal on these must-have buys.

Buy now

Calvin Klein euphoria for women eau de parfum: Was £85, now £38.24, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Not only does this bottle look stunning, it now comes with a huge 55 per cent discount. The floral perfume from big-name brand Calvin Klein is said to feature notes of persimmon, pomegranate, orchids, liquid amber and mahogany wood. The brand describes the scent as provocative, masculine and sexy. We’re sold.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

Amazon’s spring sale is a shopping event that first launched in 2023. As expected, Amazon is hosting the seasonal sale event again this year but, unlike last year, the Spring Deals Days event will run for six days. Deals started dropping on 20 March and will be live until 25 March, and the IndyBest team will be with you every step of the way, showcasing the very best offers.

What kinds of deals on beauty products can we expect in the Spring Deal Days sale?

Looking at last year’s Amazon Spring Sale, there was an impressive number of beauty deals to pick up, including the Rimmel extra 3D lash volumising mascara (was £4.99, now £3.24, Amazon.co.uk), which was reduced to £2.80. Meanwhile, the This Works deep sleep pillow spray (Was £21, now £15.74, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £16.80, and the Revlon salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser (was £62.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £35. So, the deals this year seem to be just as tempting.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling pre-loved designer brands