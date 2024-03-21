Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deal-hunters, assemble. Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is in full swing, and the prices of Apple gear are being slashed left, right and centre in the retailer’s first big sale of the year, which lasts a whole six days.

As well as AirPods, iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks being reduced to all-time low prices, we’re also seeing the best beauty buys, TVs, laptops, home appliances and, of course, Amazon devices receive bargain-bucket discounts.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime subscriber to bag a bargain in the almost week-long sale, although Prime members do get access to something the ecommerce giant calls limited-time “Wow!” deals on its website.

Your ever-ready IndyBest deal detectives are here throughout the entirety of the sale, sifting through the offers to bring you savings that are *chef’s kiss*. Whether it’s reduced AirPods or a discounted iPad, you’ll find all the best Apple deals right here on this page.

Best Apple deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Apple AirPods pro earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted to less than £200. The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Buy now

Apple AirPods, 3rd generation: Was £169, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £20 on Apple’s third-generation AirPods in the Spring Deal Days sale. In our AirPods review, our tester called them a “big step up from the second-generation model”, adding that the “improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape”. The AirPods Pro (was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk) are better sounding thanks to noise-cancelling, but if that’s not a feature you need, this is a great deal on one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds around.

Buy now

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £499, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a huge discount of £120, the 2022 iPad is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” our writer said in their review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” they added.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 15: Was £799, now £699, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

You can save £100 on the latest and greatest common or garden iPhone 15 at Amazon right now. “The new iPhone is slick, fast and effective, and the new, brighter screen here looks very good, especially with the brilliant dynamic island,” our writer said in their review. “The cameras are a very big update this year, delivering sensational images with zero effort. This is a much more extensive upgrade compared with the one from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14. If you don’t need the extra camera found on the Pro, this is the ultimate all-round smartphone.”

Buy now

Apple MacBook air, M2, 2023, 256GB SSD: Was £1,399, now £1,099, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It might be less than a year old, but Apple’s 15in MacBook air with the M2 chip has already had a sizeable 21 per cent sliced off its price at Amazon. “Apple’s MacBook air 15in pulls off a clever trick: it adds significant extra screen size without losing the air’s signature super-thin and super-light qualities,” our writer said in their review. “Performance is similar to the 13.6in MacBook air, that is, the M2 processor is more than fast enough for most needs, handling all tasks effortlessly and silently.”

Buy now

Apple Watch series 9, GPS: Was £399, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s latest and greatest Apple Watch has just been discounted by £50 at Amazon. Named best smartwatch in our guide to the best smartwatches, in our standalone review, our writer said: “The latest Apple Watch looks like last year’s but is definitely a different and more capable device. It’s worth the upgrade for the double-tap feature alone, but there’s also precision finding for iPhone, the simplicity and security of some Siri actions being handled entirely on-device, and the brighter display.”

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple’s AirTag won a spot in our review of the best key finders. Waterproof, long-lasting and sturdy, you’ll want these attached to everything you hold dear The current discount takes the AirTags to their lowest price in almost two years, there’s never been a better time to grab a pack. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” our writer said in their review. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 13, 512GB: Was £899, now £755, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Amazon has sliced the price of the Apple iPhone 13. When our tester reviewed this smartphone, they loved how speedy it was, describing it as “immaculately designed and built”, with “real power”. They also said it makes “good photography easy”. Although this version of the iPhone is now a few years old, it’s still a great deal at this price.

Buy now

Apple MacBook Air laptop M1 chip, 2020: Was £999, now £820, Amazon.co.uk

(Very)

Here’s an 18 per cent saving on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air. Touted as having all-day battery life (up to 18 hours, depending on use) and a more powerful performance than the previous generation, thanks to the M1 chip, it has you covered for streaming, working, gaming and more. The immersive 13.3 retina display is teamed with a lightweight and slim design that’s perfect for on-the-go use.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 8, GPS, 45mm, red: Was £379, now £293, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

This Apple Watch comes packed with lots of new functionality, including temperature sensing, crash detection and sleep stage monitoring. It’s a huge upgrade over the Series 7 and still contains all the step-counting, calories and workout tracking. In our review of the smartwatch, our reviewer said: “It has a heart-rate monitor so that it can warn you if your heart rate goes unexpectedly high or low, or tell you if you have an irregular heart rhythm, along with notifications of cardio fitness.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While the AirPods 2 have been superseded by the AirPods 3, the second-generation model still packs a punch, though they forgo the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. They’ve dropped to their lowest price at Amazon. Our writer noted in their review that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Buy now

Apple iPad pro, 2022, 11in, 128GB: Was £899, now £824.98, Amazon.co.uk

(John Lewis )

The fourth-generation iPad pro launched in 2022. It comes in two sizes, but it’s the 11in model that’s currently discounted by £74. A small amount, yes, but considering it’s the newest model, the saving is pretty good.

“The large iPad pro is especially brilliant (literally, thanks to the mini LED backlighting that brightens everything) and has a super-fast processor that handles everything you throw at it with ease,” our writer said in their review. “Not everybody needs all this power, though the speedy performance benefits everything the tablet does. If you really want the best tablet around, it’s the iPad pro.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 14 pro, 256GB: Was £999, now £949, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone in the Spring Sale, Amazon has slashed a healthy £50 off the iPhone 14 pro with 256GB of storage. The phone “has new features that are original and innovative, from great safety protections to dazzling visual features”, our writer said in their review. “At a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handsets are real, chunky upgrades, offering slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Buy now

Anker iPhone charger cable: Was £16.99, now £14.44, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

If your iPhone charger cable has given up the ghost, this Anker deal is here to save the day. This option comes with a super durable nylon-braided charger, so no more replacing your cable every month or two – Anker claims it lasts 12 times longer than the average charger. Plus, this offer is for a set of two cables, so, you’ll even have one spare to take with you when you’re on the go. Sign us up.

Buy now

Anker 100W USB C charger: Was £39.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

With Apple recently switching its lightning port to USB-C, you’re probably going to want to buy a new power brick. This USB C charger is more than just a sleek design. Capable of powering a 16in MacBook Pro in just one hour and 20 minutes, it can charge a whole host of devices, from laptops to phones. Compact and perfect for travel, it will ensure your devices are topped up wherever you go.

Buy now

When is the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale in 2024 and how long will it last?

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event has begun! Taking place from Wednesday 20 March, it will run until 11:59pm on Monday 25 March.

This is Amazon’s second spring sale (the first launched in 2023), and the retailer dropped thousands of deals across everything from electric toothbrushes and wireless headphones to clothing, air fryers, garden furniture and more.

