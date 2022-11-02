Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s rare to see discounts on current-generation Apple devices, but that’s exactly what we’ve spotted at Amazon – the 2022 iPad air is reduced by 15 per cent.

What’s more, this saving doesn’t only apply to one model of iPad air in an obscure colour. No, this discount is applied right across the 2022 iPad air line-up – in all, five colours, two storage options and models with or without 5G connectivity included.

This means the cheapest model has seen its price cut by £100, while the most expensive version, with cellular connectivity and the larger of two storage options, has been reduced by £160.

This isn’t part of Amazon’s Black Friday 2022 sale, but it’s a preview into what kind of deals you can expect from the retailer. Its competitor Currys has already launched its shopping event, a whole three weeks ahead of the official date, which this year falls on 25 November.

Continue reading below for more on how to get 15 per cent off the 2022 iPad air at Amazon.

2022 Apple iPad air, 64GB: Was £669, now £569, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This 2022 iPad air comes with 64GB of storage (compared with 256GB for the pricier model) and its connectivity options include wifi and Bluetooth. The price cut applies to every colour of the iPad air – blue, pink, purple, space grey and a pale gold that Apple has named starlight.

It has a 10.9in display, 12MP cameras on the front and rear, and it is powered by the same M1 chip used by Apple’s MacBook air and Mac mini.

A Touch ID fingerprint reader is embedded in the power and screen-lock button, which sits on the top corner of the iPad’s aluminium body, and the tablet is compatible with Apple’s second-generation pencil stylus.

Buy now

2022 Apple iPad air, 256GB: Was £1,029, now £869, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This pricier version of the iPad air sits at the top of the 2022 range. While it’s visually identical to the £569 model shown above, it has four-times the storage, 256GB to be exact, and benefits from 5G connectivity, so it can connect to the internet when a wifi network isn’t near.

Amazon’s discount is fractionally more attractive here, as the price has been cut by 16 per cent, from £1,029 to £869, offering a saving of £160.

Buy now

