Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daily deals email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While there can be something very satisfying about doing a deep Spring clean of your home, whether that involves whipping out the eco-friendly cleaning products, steam cleaning your carpets and floors or hoovering under the sofa, it’s not always what we want to be doing with our spare time. This is where a robot vacuum cleaner can take the hassle out of the housework.

These cleaning appliances offer a savvy, time-saving way to keep your floors looking their best. We’ve let many of these helpful little cleaning machines loose in our homes in to bring you our review of the best. If you’re after a budget-friendly model that won’t cost the Earth, we’ve spotted that our favourite bargain pick from Eufy is now ever cheaper.

Owing to a 30 per cent discount available now, you can save more than £70 on the Eufy robovac 15C max, which we praised for having good suction power for the price and a great battery life in our review. There is a catch, though. To get access to the deal, you will need to be an Amazon prime member, but signing up for a 30-day trial is free, and you cancel any time.

To find out what we thought about the Eufy robovac 15C max, you can find the low-down below.

Eufy robovac 15C max: Was £244, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Eufy)

While Dyson and Shark seem to dominate when it comes to vacuum cleaners, Eufy has proved that it isn’t a brand to be overlooked, particularly when it comes to robot vacuum cleaners. In fact, not one, not two, but four robot vacuum cleaners from the brand managed to land a spot in our review of the best models, including the 15C max.

In our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners, our writer found the Eufy robovac 15C max offered “good suction for the price”, and made a note of how it “handles dirt and dust on hardwood floors and medium-pile rugs with ease”. They also mentioned the benefit of the sensors, which mean that “the robot moves from carpet to hard floors and adjusts the suction strength to suit the situation.” When it comes to battery life, you can expect the vacuum cleaner to work for 100 minutes on one charge, which our writer deemed as decent – and that’s 100 less minutes of hoovering that you’ll have to do yourself.

Something to keep in mind is that this model doesn’t come with a mapping function, which means it can’t remember your floor plan, but this didn’t stop our review from dubbing this a “great and relatively cheap robot vacuum cleaner”. So, if you’re after a pocket-friendly model, this 30 per cent discount at Amazon could be well worth your while.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances and other tech offers, try the below links:

Clean up with a 35% saving on IndyBest’s favourite carpet cleaner at Amazon