Spring is just around the corner and with it comes a whole host of seasonal traditions. From delicious Easter Eggs and Hot Cross Buns to succulent lamb roasts and perfect wine pairings, there’s much to look forward to but there is one tradition that’s generally less beloved by the masses. We are, of course, talking about the annual Spring clean.

A less fun, but equally as essential, Springtime activity, a good deep clean of your home gets you ready to leave grimy Winter behind and head into the new season with a fresh start. And there’s often one particular area of your home that needs the most love and cleaning, your carpets.

Whether you have pets, muddy kids or you happen to be a little clumsy from time to time, our carpets take a beating, and yet they are often one of the first things we notice when we walk into a room. So we should show them some care, right? And what better way to do that than with a state-of-the-art carpet cleaner, from a big-name trusted brand, and with a cracking deal to boot?

IndyBest’s favourite carpet cleaner from Vax is currently available at Amazon for a huge 35 per cent off, a generous offer just in time to get your home sparkling for Spring.

Vax Smartwash pet-design carpet cleaner: Was £349.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Vax is a huge name in the cleaning products game and with good reason. Our tester chose this smartwash carpet cleaner as the best buy in our roundup of the best carpet cleaners on the market. “It’s a huge beast that’s capable of covering multiple carpets in one session, but it also comes with tools so you can use it as a spot cleaner and give extra treatment to stubborn stains,” they said.

This model is designed for those with pets in mind, as it comes with a built-in odour remover to help you take back control of the smell of your home. It’s also perfect for butterfingers (like us) as it comes with an intensive pre-treatment wand for those stubborn stains. Killing 99 per cent of bacteria as it goes, there’s nothing this cleaner can’t handle.

A mode our tester particularly loved was the motion sense technology and the combined ability to both wash and dry. “Simply switch on and the carpet washer detects when you move forwards to wash, and dries when you pull back,” they said. In the forwards mode it automatically releases cleaning solution, which is why there’s no need for a trigger, and activates vacuum mode when you are in reverse. We liked that it made cleaning carpets as simple as walking forwards and backwards without the need to bend down, scrub or even push that hard”. Perfect for busy households who struggle to keep a carpet off limits while it dries.

Make the spring clean a lot easier, and cheaper, this year with the Vax Smartwash pet-design carpet cleaner, which now has more than £120 off at Amazon.

For more cleaning must haves this year, check out our round-up fo the best eco-friendly and natural cleaning products that actually work