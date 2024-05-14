I’m a fashion writer and this is how I save on investment pieces

Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to fashion, there are plenty of ways to shop savvy – from seasonal sales to second-hand splurges. But if you’re after a particular piece of clothing, discount codes are the answer.

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal refresh for the summer months ahead or seeking a new workwear wardrobe, you can save on everything from trainers and dresses to designer bags, sports gear and more.

Got your eye on an investment piece? Take advantage of 20 per cent off your first order at Coggles, which could save you money on luxury brands such as Ganni and Rixo. Meanwhile, codes on the likes of adidas and Nike can see you upgrade your trainers and sportswear for (a lot) less.

To help curate your wardrobe for summer 2024, I’ve rounded up the best fashion discount codes below – plus the pieces to invest in for the new season.

Coggles discount code

You can save 25 per cent on selected styles at checkout with the discount code “SAVING25” at Coggles.

Coggles

Perfect for wedding season, I’ve got my eye on Rixo’s Evie floral print satin midi dress (was £295, now £221.25, Coggles.com), while Ganni’s banana print organic cotton T-shirt (was £95.00, now £71.25, Coggles.com) is the perfect investment piece for everyday wear.

Visit Coggles.com now

Adidas discount code

If you’ve got a pair of adidas trainers on your wishlist (me too!), The Independent readers can benefit from an exclusive 15 per cent on selected items with the discount code “SAV-KWNC-25B3-L9PL-BBWCT” at checkout. From these statement yellow samba trainers (was £120, now £102, Adidas.co.uk) to these everyday white court shoes with peach stripes (was £70, now £59.50, Adidas.co.uk), there’s a trainer to suit every taste.

Visit Adidas.co.uk now

Ray-Ban discount code

Saving you 25 per cent on your Ray-Ban haul, The Independent readers can sign up with their email here to receive an exclusive discount code. The discount code is valid until 31 May 2024 and on orders up to £800.

Ray-Ban

The Ray-Ban original wayfarer frames (was £202, now £151, Ray-ban.com) are a classic for good reason, while the Ray-Ban emy bio-based sunglasses (was £149, now £111,75, Ray-ban.com) are a more unique choice that’s sure to get you noticed.

Visit Ray-Ban.com now

Boden discount code

Whether you’re after swimwear or knitwear, you can save 20 per cent at Boden by applying the discount code “N8V9” at checkout. This cashmere blue cardigan (£140, now £112, Boden.co.uk) has gone straight to the top of my wishlist while this Carla linen green mini dress (was £110, now £88, Boden.co.uk) is the perfect choice for summer city breaks.

Visit Boden.co.uk now

