The right beauty routine is like a well-curated wardrobe – each piece adds something essential, whether it's a nourishing serum, a volumising hair mask or a glow-giving body oil. From your make-up bag to your shower shelf, investing in quality products can make all the difference. But let’s be real: with premium picks like Olaplex, Mac and Elemis often carrying hefty price tags, curating your dream routine can feel like a luxury splurge.

Luckily, if you know where to look, you can snag cult-favourite beauty buys without paying full price. As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I spend my days testing, reviewing and hunting down the best deals across skincare, haircare, make-up and more.

Whether you're refreshing your make-up arsenal or upgrading your haircare with salon-level staples, I’m here to help you save while you stock up. From youth-boosting serums to damage-repair hair treatments, I’ll be updating this guide monthly with standout discounts from top brands like The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant, Fenty Beauty and more. Read on for May’s top Lookfantastic discount codes and deals – and give your routine the upgrade it deserves.

Top Look Fantastic discounts

When to expect Lookfantastic discount codes

If you need to stock up on your beauty essentials, it’s worth waiting until the end of the month as Lookfantastic often has a selection of payday deals. In the past we’ve seen up to 20 per cent off some of our favourite brands, so check back at the end of the month to see what’s available.

The retailer also runs regular flash sales, focused on popular categories like haircare or some of our favourite tried and tested brands such as Lancôme, Kérastase and Bobbi Brown. Right now, you can get up to 60 per cent off skincare, make-up, fragrance and more using the link above.

Get £10 off with the Lookfantastic beauty box

Get a £10 voucher when you subscribe to Lookfantastic’s May beauty box ( Lookfantastic )

Beauty boxes are a great chance to try new brands that you might have not come across before. The Lookfantastic beauty box topped my round-up of the best beauty subscription boxes, with its excellent variety and accessible price point.

Right now when you subscribe to the May beauty box, which includes products from Bondi Sands, Ren, Pixi and more, you’ll get a £10 voucher. This can be used when you spend £20 at Lookfantastic, so gives you the chance to make a decent saving on your favourite beauty buys.

Earn while you spend at Lookfantastic

Another way to save when shopping at Lookfantastic is through its Beauty Plus+ loyalty scheme. It’s free to join and you’ll earn five points for every £1 that you spend. Once you’ve gained 500 points (aka spent £100), you’ll get £5 credit to spend on your beauty buys. Leaving a review or recycling your empties can also score you some points.

As you earn more points, you’ll unlock more perks. These include a birthday gift, early access to sales and a chance to become part of Lookfantastic’s review panel at the very top tier.

More ways to save at Lookfantastic

If you and your friends love chatting all things beauty, you can both save money when they sign up to Lookfantastic. The beauty retailer’s referral scheme will give you both £10 off your next order when they sign up using your unique referral code.

Students looking for a bargain can save at Lookfantastic, with 20 per cent off when registering with a university email address. NHS staff can snag a deal too, with 22 per cent off selected beauty for key workers.

The best Lookfantastic deals for May 2025 are

Olaplex No.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £22.40, Lookfantastic.com

( Lookfantastic )

This is the first at-home treatment that Olaplex released, designed to repair bonds from the inside out, and its one of our favourites. In our IndyBest Olaplex review, beauty expert Eva Waite-Taylor praised how the no.3 hair perfector left her hair “visibly more shiny” and called it a “really effective at-home solution.” It’s currently reduced by 20 per cent at Lookfantastic, and we can’t see it for much cheaper elsewhere.

Clinique anti-blemish solutions liquid make-up: Was £37.50, now £22.50, Lookfantastic.com

( Clinique )

Clinique’s anti-blemish solutions liquid make-up has stood the test of time – and right now, it’s 40 per cent off. In her guide to the best foundations for acne-prone skin, make-up maestro Louise Whitbread praised its featherlight texture and natural finish. “It gently neutralised redness and we didn’t see much shine on our T-zone after a whole day of wearing,” she noted. With buildable coverage that won’t clog pores, this foundation is ideal for oily or sensitive skin. It’s easy to apply with fingers, perfectly sized for travel and a reliable everyday base that both conceals and calms. What more could you want?

Benefit precisely, my brow pack, brow pencil and wax duo: Was £54, now £34.50, Lookfantastic.com

( Benefit )

Perfect for creating effortlessly defined brows, Benefit’s precisely, my brow pack includes two of the brand’s most-loved grooming essentials. In her review, brow buff Daisy Lester praised the pencil’s “impressive staying power” and said her brows “look just as defined on the morning commute as they do in a late-night bar.” With an ultra-fine tip that mimics hair-like strokes and a spoolie for soft blending, it delivers natural definition in seconds. Paired with the tinted wax, which adds shape, volume and hold, this duo is a must-have for fuller-looking brows with minimal effort.

Kate Somerville exfoliKate glow kit: Was £103, now £69, Lookfantastic.com

( Kate Somerville )

Now 33 per cent off, the Kate Somerville glow kit brings together three exfoliating heroes from the aesthetician’s iconic exfoliKate range. In her guide to the best facial exfoliators, bodycare expert Daisy described the intensive treatment as “a two-minute facial in a tube” that delivers “an unrivalled glow.” With its blend of fruit enzymes, AHAs and soothing ingredients like aloe and vitamin E, it’s a radiance-boosting essential. The set also includes a gentle, pore-refining cleanser and a hydrating exfoliating moisturiser which, together, make for a routine that smooths, brightens,and leaves skin visibly revitalised.

Why you can trust us

At The Independent, our beauty writers and testers are passionate about skincare, haircare and all things makeup – and we know a great product (and a great deal) when we see one. With years of hands-on testing and industry knowledge, we’re dedicated to highlighting trusted brands, tried-and-tested formulas and genuinely worthwhile savings. Whether it’s a cult cleanser or a trending foundation, we only recommend products we believe in, so you can shop with confidence all year round.

