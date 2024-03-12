Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re yet to invest in an air fryer, it’s safe to say that you’re now in the minority as these handy kitchen-top appliances have seemingly revolutionised the way so many of us cook. So why are they so popular and, more importantly, where can you get hold of one?

Air fryers took up popularity at the beginning of the energy crisis owing to the fact that they’re extremely energy efficient in comparison to ovens, costing on average 17p a day to use. But, while the money-saving aspect may have been the cause for the purchase, it was the performance of these clever bits of kit that has secured it as our favourite bit of kitchen kit.

Using an air fryer is a great way to cook in a more health-conscious way. They require little to no oil and can still cook up chips, vegetables and meat to a nice crisp perfection. They are also extremely versatile, if you can think of it, it’s likely that an air fryer can cook it. At IndyBest we’ve even used them to make mess-free pancakes, don’t knock it until you try it.

If you’re in the market for an air fryer, we’ve got some great news as, right now, Amazon is offering one of our favourite models with almost 30 per cent off. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this stellar deal.

Ninja Foodi AF400UK 9.5L dual-zone air fryer: Was £249.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This state-of-the-art air fryer from kitchen favourite brand Ninja is perfect for big families and ambitious chefs. With its spacious dual drawers you can whip up an entire dinner in this bad boy, using one side for protein and the other side for your veg, making it ideal for quick mid-week meals.

In our round-up of the best air fryers of 2024, this Ninja model came out on top as the best dual drawer air fryer and was awarded a rare five stars. Our tester said: “The Ninja Foodi dual-zone air fryer has quickly become famous among home chefs, and after just one use, it’s easy to see why. Not only does it look super chic with a matte black outer and shiny silver accents, but it’s the most powerful product in our round-up with an impressive 2,470W.”

The gadget’s higher power output meant that this model cooked food faster than any other we tried while also getting the perfect level of crispiness and ensuring a flavorful meal. It also comes with six specific cooking functions, including roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate- the possibilities are endless.

So for more inspiring, speedy and healthy meals for you and your family, be sure to pick up this Ninja air fryer now and, thanks to Amazon, save yourself a delicious £70 whilst you do it.

