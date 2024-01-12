Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flossing is part of the essential teeth cleaning routine most generally overlooked. Whether you think it's not for you because you have sensitive teeth, or it just seems like a faff, the truth is that flossing can help prevent gum disease, keep plaque and cavities at bay, fight bad breath and some even promise to help whiten teeth.

What does a water flosser actually do? Well, it sprays a high-pressure jet of water between the gaps in your teeth, all the bits that brushing just can’t reach. By doing this it removes any remaining food or bacteria from your teeth and gums.

Much like with toothbrushes and toothpaste, you are bound to have preferences and priorities when it comes to buying a power flosser. You want a trusted brand that can do a lot, without breaking the bank. Lucky for all of us, IndyBest’s top pick from the review of the best water flossers is currently reduced by 31 per cent.

Philips sonicare cordless power flosser 3000: Was £119.99, now £82.49, Amazon.co.uk

Our tester was extremely impressed with the overall performance of this bit of kit. It was found to be both powerful but also easy to use, thanks to its slim handle and easy-to-refill 250ml water reservoir. The flosser uses a nozzle that rotates a full 360 degrees, combined with pulse wave technology to zoom around your whole mouth in just a minute, leaving it hygienic and sparkling. We’re sure you can spare adding an extra minute to your nighttime routine for those results.

“There are three intensity settings and two flossing modes and even the standard clean mode left our mouth feeling super-fresh, visibly dislodging any food particles trapped between teeth,” noted our writer.

This set includes a handy travel bag, which is very helpful as we're sure once you start using this power flosser you won't want to go anywhere without it. While the included USB charging cable does mean you won’t be able to charge the device in your bathroom, our tester assures this isn’t a problem, as they claimed the flosser lasted almost a full two weeks before the battery life even faltered.

Treat yourself and your teeth to this clever IndyBest flosser, and do it without stress. Right now at Amazon, you can save yourself almost £40, so now you’ll be smiling for two reasons.

