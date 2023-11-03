Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gone are the days when premium brand Shark was all about high-performing cleaning appliances, as, while you may associate them with covetable vacuum cleaners, the brand has since stepped into the world of hair tech, with the style iQ ionic hairdryer and styler.

Following in the wake of the Dyson supersonic hairdryer, Shark’s tool is positioned as a styling and drying gadget boasting fast, salon-worthy results, all with zero heat damage, according to the brand, thanks to rapid air flow paired with heated ionised air.

Usually costing just shy of £200, there’s no denying the Shark style iQ is an investment. But, luckily, we’ve seen a deal on the tool that’s too good to miss, thanks to this Amazon discount. Falling to its lowest price in weeks, the tool can be scooped up for £119.99, which is even cheaper than it was during the Amazon Prime Day sale earlier this year.

Whether you’re looking to define your curls, perfect your blow-drying technique or create a smooth, sleek finish, read on to find out how to bag the style iQ ionic hairdryer and styler for less. Plus, as we were one of the first to get our hands on the tool when it first launched, we’ve shared our thoughts on the style iQ’s performance.

Shark style iQ ionic hairdryer: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Always after an alternative to the sell-out Dyson supersonic hairdryer, we set out to see whether this Shark style iQ was a worthy opponent, comparing the two in a handy guide.

“As an ionic tool, it promises to dry hair with minimal damage, by distributing the heat in a more even way,” explained our tester. They added: “The hair tool is compact and ergonomic. It fits comfortably into the hand, and, at just 730g, it is one of the lightest hairdryers we’ve used, rivalled only by Dyson’s supersonic.”

With three different heat and air-flow settings – low, medium and high – the easy-to-use tool recognises which attachment you’re using and adjusts the temperature and air-flow settings automatically, to give you the best results. It is this feature that “gives the Shark style iQ the edge over the Dyson”, according to our tester.

“Another standout feature is that you can adjust the air-flow of the concentrator attachment,” our reviewer added. “You can choose between two modes: pre-styling, which opens up the nozzle for a wider airpath and a more gentle all-over dry; and a precision styling mode that makes for a narrower, more targeted airpath for a sleeker, straightened look.”

Most importantly, our tester was “impressed with was how quickly it managed to dry our hair, and how quiet it was.” So, if you’re after a new hairdryer, this one is well worth a look.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on beauty, try the links below:

Want more bargains? Shop the best Amazon deals on air fryers, Apple airpods and more