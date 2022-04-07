Best Easter egg deals 2022: Cracking offers from Asda, Amazon and more

Easter is just around the corner. There’s just over a week to go until Good Friday on 15 April and Easter Sunday on 17 April, meaning time is running out to stock up on Easter eggs for the festive celebrations.

Whether you’re looking to make an egg hunt for the kids or simply for a sweet treat for the adults, the chocolate egg tradition is an integral part of the Easter weekend.

From luxury or kids’ eggs to vegan or nut-free chocolate, we’ve been spoilt for choice with what to indulge our loved ones (and ourselves) with this year. But for the more frugal among us, you may be after a stellar saving on an eggcellent treat.

Thankfully, retailers and brands have not disappointed with deals on Cadbury, Lindt and Thorntons, to name just a few.

To prevent you shelling out this year, we’ve rounded up the best savings on Easter eggs from Asda, Amazon, Sainsburys and more.

Cadbury Creme egg, box of 48: Was £27.04, now £16.49, Amazon.co.uk

If an egg hunt for the kids is on the cards this year, then look no further than this box of 48 mini Cadbury eggs. Thanks to Amazon, you can save a whopping 40 per cent on the box that contains the chocolate eggs with the infamous white and yellow fondant filling. Promising a deliciously creamy taste, kids will delight in them this Easter.

Thorntons classic collection gift Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Thorntons.co.uk

One for the adults, you can save £2 on this Thornton’s egg right now from the chocolate brand’s classic collection. The smooth egg is paired with a tempting selection of mini triple chocolate, strawberries and cream, and crunchy praline treats.

Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate: Was £10, now £8, Sainsburys.co.uk

You can’t go wrong with Lindt at Easter and this pack is complete with a milk chocolate egg and gold bunny, both boasting the smooth familiar taste we all know and adore. Ideal for kids and adults alike.

Asda extra special thick honeycomb, pretzel & almond chocolate Easter egg: Was £6, now £5, Asda.com

Asda’s honeycomb, pretzel and almond milk chocolate Easter egg sounds like pure indulgence – and you can pick it up for £6 right now. Perfect for spoiling a loved one (or of course, yourself), the Belgian chocolate shell is infused with salted caramel flavour with a hand decorated finish.

Cadbury mini eggs giant Easter egg: Was £6, now £4, Sainsburys.co.uk

Another one to delight kids’ and adults alike, Cadbury’s pack of eggs has been reduced down to £4 at Sainsburys. Made from sustainably sourced cocoa, the box contains a large hollow milk chocolate egg, as well as one bag of solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.

Lindt Lindor milk Easter egg gift: Was £8, now £5.50, Amazon.co.uk

Reduced by 30 per cent right now, Lindt’s milk egg is perfect for Easter gifting. The Lindor milk chocolate egg is accompanied by tempting mini truffles with a smooth melting filling. There’s also the option for next day delivery with Amazon Prime – a handy bonus.

