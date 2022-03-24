If the weather has put a spring in your step, there’s something that might just make you even more excited: Easter weekend is 15-18 April.

Whether you celebrate the holiday’s religious sentiments or not, for many the food is one of the main appeals – think roast lamb, Simnel cake, hot cross buns, and of course Easter eggs. And there’s one destination that is a go-to for special occasions, and it is of course M&S.

Ahead of the four-day weekend, the retailer has just launched its range of Easter hampers. Everyone’s favourite character, Percy Pig, has of course been given his very own gift set, and there is a range of luxurious hampers that are bound to get you even more egg-static about the four-day weekend.

And there’s good news for plant-based eaters, as they can expect fruity hot cross buns, chocolate eggs and so much more.

Better still, if you’re not with a friend, family member, or loved one this Easter, all of M&S’s treats can be sent directly to a recipient. Get your orders in early though because we predict a sell-out, and you won’t want to miss out on these egg-cellent creations.

M&S Easter beaulieu hamper: £50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This luxury hamper is filled with just about everything you’d need for a delicious Easter weekend. We’re talking a Simnel cake, mini chocolate mini eggs and hot cross buns, as well as a bottle of cotes du rhone and so much more. Surely anyone would be happy to receive this gift on their doorstep?

M&S Easter egg hunt gift bag: £30, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

It just wouldn’t be an M&S gift range without Percy Pigs. And fans of the sweet treats will absolutely love this bag of goodies. Offering all the essentials for creating your own egg hunt, including gift bags and clues on cards, it’s a great option for getting little ones excited.

M&S omballs Easter gift bag: £30, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

M&S launched its new family of treats – omballs – at the start of last year, and now they’ve had an Easter makeover. With a selection of treats – including a bag of mini Easter omballs and three bubbly omballs, as well as a cuddly toy, this gift bag is a great option for small children.

M&S Easter Windsor hamper: £100, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

This isn’t just any Easter hamper, this is an M&S Easter hamper, and it is truly decadent. If your idea of a good four-day weekend is spent indulging in delicious treats, as well as a bottle of bubbly and red, this could be the ticket. It has a mixture of sweet (think a milk chocolate egg, truffles, and hot cross buns) and savoury (nuts and cheesy biscuits), all encased in a wicker basket.

M&S Easter bunny vegan gift bag: £40, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Vegans needn’t miss out on the chocolatey indulgence, because M&S has delivered for those with a plant-based lifestyle. Arriving in a cotton tote bag, you’ll receive truffles, a chocolate bunny, hot cross buns, hazelnut spread and much more.

M&S indulgent chocolate Easter gift bag: £35, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

When something says “indulgent” in its name, it’s an egg-cellent sign. And this selection of treats sure sounds eggs-travagent. Inside the juco bag, you’ll be greeted with hot chocolate flakes (which look like they’ll be great in a Hotel Chocolat velevtiser), a large milk chocolate egg and truffles, and mini eggs. Delicious.

