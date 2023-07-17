Jump to content

Looking for bargain beauty buys? These are the Aldi Lacura label products we love

The own-brand beauty label stocks much more than just designer dupes

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 17 July 2023 17:34
Retinol, night creams, face serums and more

Retinol, night creams, face serums and more

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Famous for its low prices, Alis has become a firm fan favourite for anyone after a bargain. Its Specialbuy aisle is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful finds from blow up boats to paddling pools with an affordable price tag. And, its many dupes of bigger named products have found fame in their own right, too.

But one other area that is well worth a look is in its cosmetics section. Here you will find Lacura – the name given to the supermarket’s own-brand beauty products – and its range of make-up, skincare and haircare buys that deserve as much attention as some spennier finds.

In true Aldi fashion, many of the Lacura beauty buys come in at under £8. And while normally we’d argue that you get what you pay for when it comes to beauty products, our beauty writer already swears by some of the cost-cutting cosmetics on the market. And these Aldi options are now being added to that list.

From a skin quenching serum to a nice and thick night cream, and even a retinol toner, there is something for almost every skin type. Although, best be quick if one of these items catches your eye as they don’t tend to stay in stock for too long.

Interested? Of course, you are. Who wouldn’t be tempted to fill their bathroom with all their hair and beauty staples without blowing the budget! So, keep reading to see which ones you should add to your basket.

How we tested

Our team of experts are pros when it comes to testing beauty products. In fact, you’d be hard pushed to find a beauty item they haven’t smoothed, sprayed or slapped onto their faces. In the name of cutting costs, a bargain beauty buy will always be on their radar, and these Aldi options have definitely caught their attention. Keep reading below to see why these particular products have been sat on their bathroom shelf for six weeks.

Lacura rejuvelate day cream SPF 30, 50ml

  • Best: Moisturiser with spf
  • Size: 50ml

For a moisturiser that also doubles up as an SPF (or at least covers a first layer of sun protection in the morning), this rejuvelate day cream is well worth a look. Not only does it look very similar to a big brand beauty product, it actually boasts many of the same ingredients. Helianthus annuus seed oil, octocrylene and hydrolysed soy proteins all help to prevent the skin from sun spots, strengthen the skin barrier and reduce the signs of fine lines and wrinkles. Although our tester did find it a little bit thick, so perhaps best for days where you won’t wear make-up.

Continue reading...

Lacura Q10 renew anti-wrinkle multi intensive serum, 50ml

  • Best: Serum
  • Size: 50ml

Different versions of this anti-wrinkle serum have been around for a few years now, with many people swearing its given them softer, more even skin. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with wrinkles or any signs of aging, this skin quenching serum provides a good hit of hydration, plumping the face for a fuller complexion. Glycerin, macadamia seed oil and vitamin E are all included, helping to provide this hydration hit without any sticky or greasy residue, while a peptide and coenzyme Q10 will work to reduce signs of ageing. Coming in at under £3, there’s a lot to love and a pump bottle makes for incredibly easy application.

Continue reading...

Lacura Q10 renew eye cream, 20ml

  • Best: Eye cream
  • Size: 20ml

Similar to the serum with the same coenzyme Q10 (£2.99, Aldi.co.uk), this eye cream is designed to reduce signs of sun damage while provitamin B5 soothes and niacinamide helps prevent dehydration. Incredibly lightweight with no sticky or greasy residue, a little goes a long way and it will last a very long time, considering it measures in at 200ml. It instantly makes the eye feel more hydrated, although we’re yet to notice any reduction in how dark our under eye circles are. So, for a soothing cream that won’t break the bank, it’s well worth a look.

Continue reading...

Lacura caviar anti-age night cream, 50ml

  • Best: Night cream
  • Size: 50ml

Lacura’s caviar range is quite famous among beauty buffs. Despite being around for a few years now, it still seems as popular as ever, even though it is on the more expensive end of the supermarkets products. Designed specifically for more mature skin (40 plus according to the brand), it harnesses the antioxidant properties of caviar extract while glycerin, jojoba seed oil and globularia cordifolia callus culture extract reduces redness and hydrates the face. With a gel-cream-like texture, we found that it instantly absorbed into the skin and left it feeling hydrated for hours. Although it does have a pretty pungent floral scent, which people will either love or loathe.

Continue reading...

Lacura caviar anti-age day cream, 50ml

  • Best: Day cream
  • Size: 50ml

Similar to the night cream (£7.99, Aldi.co.uk), the caviar day cream boasts many similar propeties although is actually a bit thicker. This thickness may be down to the SPF15 that has also been added, although as this isn’t high enough of a protection factor to forgo an additional sunscreen, we would recommend sticking to the night cream if just picking one.

Continue reading...

Lacura retinol toner, 250ml

  • Best: Toner
  • Size: 250ml

Retinol is a bit of a buzzword right now, with the magical ingredient said to reduce wrinkles, fade fine lines and even skin tone and texture. As it’s an active ingredient, it can be a bit irritating, so be sure to proceed with caution. Slather on the SPF as you will be more sensitive to the sun, too.

While most retinol products show a strength percentage, this one does not, which leads us to believe it is rather weak. Although five per cent niacinamide is listed which will help support the skin barrier. Overall, it’s a sweet-scented, hydrating toner, and if you’re looking to add an extra product into your routine, you can’t go too far wrong – just be sure to only use it at night to avoid any sun irriation.

Continue reading...

Lacura SPF 30 hydrating sun spray, 200ml

  • Best: Sunscreen
  • Size: 200ml

We’ve already reviewed this sunscreen in our guide to the best SPF’s from the supermarket (yes, it does that too, and incredibly well we should add). “Looking very similar to a spenny sunscreen brand, this Lacura sunscreen is one of our favourite finds. Not only does it have a sweet tropical scent that we just loved, the lightweight lotion absorbs instantly into the skin, leaving no white cast or greasy residue.” Praised our writer.

They added that, it “features SPF 30 with a five-star UVA rating, so is sure to shield you from the sun’s rays, and is slightly sweat- and water-resistant too.” Ingredients inculde glycerin, edelweiss extract and sunflower-seed oil to add a hit of hydration, which made our tester’s skin feel softer throughout the day.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Aldi beauty

Just like its food and fun-filled specialbuy aisle, the Aldi beauty counter is full of budget-friendly finds. While you may find very similar products to these same few, you’ll be hard-pushed to pick up anything at a better price. And if we had to pick just one, it would have to be the Lacura rejuvelate day cream.

Looking for more bargain beauty buys? Take a look at out our beauty writer's favourite skincare finds under £20

