Famous for its low prices, Alis has become a firm fan favourite for anyone after a bargain. Its Specialbuy aisle is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful finds from blow up boats to paddling pools with an affordable price tag. And, its many dupes of bigger named products have found fame in their own right, too.

But one other area that is well worth a look is in its cosmetics section. Here you will find Lacura – the name given to the supermarket’s own-brand beauty products – and its range of make-up, skincare and haircare buys that deserve as much attention as some spennier finds.

In true Aldi fashion, many of the Lacura beauty buys come in at under £8. And while normally we’d argue that you get what you pay for when it comes to beauty products, our beauty writer already swears by some of the cost-cutting cosmetics on the market. And these Aldi options are now being added to that list.

From a skin quenching serum to a nice and thick night cream, and even a retinol toner, there is something for almost every skin type. Although, best be quick if one of these items catches your eye as they don’t tend to stay in stock for too long.

Interested? Of course, you are. Who wouldn’t be tempted to fill their bathroom with all their hair and beauty staples without blowing the budget! So, keep reading to see which ones you should add to your basket.

How we tested

Our team of experts are pros when it comes to testing beauty products. In fact, you’d be hard pushed to find a beauty item they haven’t smoothed, sprayed or slapped onto their faces. In the name of cutting costs, a bargain beauty buy will always be on their radar, and these Aldi options have definitely caught their attention. Keep reading below to see why these particular products have been sat on their bathroom shelf for six weeks.