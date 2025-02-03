Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Attention beauty lovers: the big Boots sale is here for 2025, with a sizeable 80 per cent off some of its bestselling beauty buys. With all of our favourite brands participating, there are some excellent deals to snap up from the likes of Soap & Glory, Sculpted by Aimee and more.

The high street retailer is known for hosting a sale each year, offering you the perfect chance to get products at a majorly discounted rate. The sale actually kicks off on Boxing Day, carrying through until January and – for those willing to wait – slashing its prices even further for a final slew of savings up to 80 per cent off. In 2025, these bargains are looking better than ever, with Boots’s offering including best-selling brands, such as Drunk Elephant and Vera Wang.

If you’re struggling to think about what you want to add to your basket, we’ve narrowed down some of our favourite picks for you – as well as any other details you might need to know about the sale.

When is the Boots 80 per cent off sale?

In years gone by, Boots’ 80 per cent off sale has typically kicked off between the end of January and the start of March. In 2025 it begins today, 3 February, on Boots.com and in stores. As always, deals are only available while stocks last.

What discounts are available?

Boots is typically very generous with its deals and there are plenty of savings to be had across a range of products from big-name brands such as Lancôme, Mothercare, Davidoff and the retailer’s own No7 brand.

With the website hosting a whole range of stock, customers are advised to remember that if shopping in-store, these locations may have varied stock available.

Read more: ‘I’ve used this LED face mask for four months and it’s the best thing to happen to my skin’

What are some of the best deals to shop?

Boots’ annual sale is available both in-store and online but, for those of us who like to seek out the best bargains from the comfort of our own homes, we’ve curated a round-up of all the products we think are definitely worth snapping up. Scroll to shop them now.

Real Techniques midnight mood brush and cleanse set: Was £60, now £24, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Real Techniques brushes come in a whole host of shapes, colours and sizes, but there’s one thing you can always rely on the brand for: quality. Reviewing one iteration of the brand’s brush sets, beauty expert Lucy sang the praises of the “stellar brushes” and, in particular, the sculpting brush for “second-to-none liquid bronzer application.” In this set make-up maestros will receive no less than nine brushes, plus a handy brush/sponge cleanser and a make-up bag – all with 80 per cent off. Run don’t walk.

Drunk Elephant littles: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

In the build-up to Christmas 2024, Drunk Elephant’s five-piece gift set became a standout, packed with the brand’s best-sellers and even a practical toiletry bag. Skincare expert Lucy couldn’t help but highlight the B-hydra intensive hydration serum as her favourite of the bunch and, when testing it for her guide to the best hyaluronic acid serums, she found that “it was creamy and comforting and left [her] skin looking dewy.” Now with 50 per cent off, this quintuplet of goodies is too good to miss.

No7 lift and luminate collection five-piece gift set: Was £137.75, now £53.51, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The No7 lift and luminate collection five-piece gift set is an absolute steal, with more than 60 per cent off right now. This set includes full-size products designed to brighten, firm, and reduce wrinkles. In her review of the brand, skincare aficionado Chelsea found that the triple action serum was a standout, noting that it “managed to moisturise, brighten and even out [her] skin tone,” and left skin “soft” after just four weeks of use. With the added benefits of the SPF15 day cream and youthful replenishing facial oil, this set offers everything you’ll need for a glowing complexion at an unbeatable price.

Gillette razor with exfoliating bar gift set: Was £50, now £20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you or someone you know needs to upgrade their razor, there’s no better time than now. This Gillette razor set features an exfoliating bar to slough away dry skin before the blades hit the skin – and it’s 80 per cent off in Boots’ sale. The included moisturiser contains a skin-loving glycerin and niacinamide formula, and you can never go wrong with a spare can of shaving gel for those last-minute tidy-ups. Oh, and let’s not forget the sleek magnetic stand to store the razor between uses.

open image in gallery ( Boots )

In an era awash with Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton ‘sanasa’ nostalgia, Vera Wang princess perfume brings a comforting whiff of the past with its notes of sweet apple, mandarin, and pink guava. This floral-fruity fragrance isn’t just a throwback – it’s a playful nod to the golden age of reality TV, perfectly embodied in its crown-topped bottle. As the scent evolves, heart notes of tiare flower, tuberose, and a surprising hint of dark chocolate emerge, all rounded off with a warm base of vanilla and amber. Now, with a whopping 67 per cent off, it’ll bring about your inner ‘sana sa sa’ with its bold, fun, and unapologetically glamorous aroma.

Sculpted by Aimee festive kiss Christmas cracker: Was £15, now £4.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This Sculpted by Aimee liquid lustre gift is a steal at just £4.50. The two-in-one lipstick and gloss duo comes in a universally flattering brown shade and is a must-have for any make-up lover. Our make-up lover Lucy tested it and found the combination of the liquid lipstick and gloss to be “easy to wear with just about any makeup look.” The formula is smooth and comfortable, and the gloss adds a perfect amount of shine without being sticky. Plus, the pointed doe-foot applicator makes for a precise, mess-free application. A great treat for yourself or someone who loves a versatile on-the-go-approved formula.

Mothercare my first eight-piece gift set: Was £24, now £7.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Grab this Mothercare ‘my first’ eight-piece gift set with 70 per cent off at Boots. With cute kangaroo, wombat, and echidna motifs, this adorable set is a real Aussie corker for new parents. Made from soft, 100 per cent cotton, each piece is ideal for dressing your baby from head to toe. So, whether you’re browsing for a baby shower or welcoming a little one yourself, this octuplet of babygrows, leggings and more are perfect for those first precious moments.

Lancome hydrazen day gift set: Was £55, now £33, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

For those with a taste for more indulgent skincare offerings, the Lancome hydrazen day gift set is a must-have with its current 40 per cent reduction. It includes the brand’s hydrazen cream, genifique serum and new genifique eye cream. While we haven’t tested the new eye cream – which promises to brighten the appearance of dark circles – cosmetics buff Sabine tested its older eye serum sister (advanced genifique yeux light-pearl eye and lash concentrate) and loved its “instantly cooling effect,” perfect for soothing tired eyes. There’s no denying the luxury, hydration and radiance on offer here, and at a great price, too.

Davidoff cool water man eau de toilette: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Davidoff cool water man eau de toilette is a timeless classic that first made waves when it launched in 1988. Now reduced to half price, this aromatic men’s fragrance blends the refreshing top notes of coriander and mint with the soothing heart of lavender, all anchored by a warm amber base. Known for its ocean-inspired freshness, cool water is exactly what its branding suggests: cool. Whether you're reliving its iconic Eighties debut or discovering it for the first time, it's a fragrance that never goes out of style.

Read more: Marc Jacobs’s three new perfumes are spring in a bottle