Trinny Woodall’s favourite sleep eye mask is reduced by 20%

The beauty guru thinks this is just the thing for a good night’s slumber

Daisy Lester
Friday 12 August 2022 13:23
<p>You don't want to sleep on this saving </p>

You don’t want to sleep on this saving

(The Independent)

Struggling to get your 40 winks? You may be in need of an eye mask. From blocking out the light to keeping you cosy and comforted, there are myriad reasons to invest in a humble sleeping mask.

Now, you have an even better reason – Drowsy Sleep’s top-rated design is currently on sale with 20 per cent off.

Not only did the silk sleeping aid earn the top spot in our round-up of the best eye masks, but it has also gained the coveted Trinny Woodall seal of approval. Raving about the cult eye mask on Instagram last summer, Trinny hailed it as one of the perfect ingredients for a good night’s sleep.

And in our own review, we were also nothing short of praise for the design with our tester scoring it 10/10 and testifying it’s “hard to beat.”

Available in nine aesthetically pleasing shades, the masks are completely washable and boast a total blackout design. Costing nearly £60, Drowsy’s silk masks are usually a pricey investment – so you don’t want to sleep on this saving.

Drowsy Sleep silk sleep mask, damask rose: Was £59.95, now £47.96, Drowsysleepco.com

(Thedrowsysleepco.com)

Even prior to their review, our writer revealed they have always sworn by Drowsy’s silk mask for the “perfect night’s sleep.” Praising it as “super soft and smooth,” they love the cushiony section across the eyes that helps make this a “mask to wear if you usually hate eye masks.”

Made from pure luxe mulberry silk, the fully adjustable head strap and blackout design is hypoallergenic, moisturising and breathable.

Savvy features such as the blackout properties mean “not even the brightest of lights will creep in” while the velcro strap enables it to fitjust right.

Elsewhere, Trinny was in agreement. Recommending it for a “phenomenal night’s sleep”, the beauty guru loved it for the fact it doesn’t leave marks on your face, unlike many masks.

Right now, you (and your bank balance) can rest easy with 20 per cent off the cult sleeping aid.

From eye masks to mists and silk pillowcases, these are the sleep products we can’t live without

