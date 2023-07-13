OPI repair mode review: Could the new serum strengthen our nails in a week?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Looking after our hands and nails is a classic beauty ritual, whether you religiously apply creams and cuticle oils or are a stickler for booking a regular manicure. With current beauty looks serving up fun nail options galore, there are at-home gel kits, brightly coloured polish picks, nail stickers and more to explore.

For many of us, having well-presented nails offers a lift, as we spend a lot of time looking at our own hands. Because of that, it’s important to take care of their condition in between coats of polish and salon appointments.

OPI is a leading name in the nailcare industry, loved for offering a vast array of polishes alongside its treatment products. So, we were excited to hear about OPI’s brand-new offering: repair mode. This bond-building nail serum incorporates a patented technology called ‘ulti-plex’, which is said to repair keratin bonds (the protein nails are made of). As such, it should simultaneously strengthen nails from within, meaning they are less prone to breakage.

Plus, it’s billed as being a way to prevent nail damage caused by doing daily tasks such as washing up, and even claims to improve the look of ridges and discoloured patches. Our interest was piqued by the sound of this launch, so, we decided to try it for ourselves. Keep scrolling to see our tried and tested take.

How we tested

Our reviewer spent a week testing OPI repair mode bond-building nail serum, and applied it twice a day, as instructed. We looked at the product’s formula, ease of use and the packaging. Keep reading for our full review.