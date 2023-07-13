OPI repair mode review: Could the new serum strengthen our nails in a week?

OPI repair mode bond building nail serum
- Size: 9ml
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
The nail treatment serum is presented in a sleek black bottle with green branding and it’s lightweight to hold and use. There is a fine application brush attached to the internal lid and we quickly found this offers mess-free precision. While swiping the brush across our nails, we noted a small amount of the runny liquid goes a long way and it dries almost instantly too.
This vegan-friendly formula looks shiny when first applied, before disappearing into the nail, and there’s no greasy residue either. Because of that, it took just a minute or two to coat our nails and for that layer of serum to have completely soaked in. So, following the instructions to apply it twice a day was easy, and we could do this even in a rush. Plus, the serum doesn’t have a strong smell, and we found the process of applying the serum satisfying too.
We tend to stick to having short nails, as they can break or split with much length, so we were keen to see the results after a week’s continuous use. Right before testing, we removed gel polish, which can make our nails feel a bit weaker and slightly rough, so they were in need of some extra TLC.
After a couple of days’ use, we noted our nails seemed a bit stronger, while, a week later, we could feel that they were less brittle. The results aren’t that noticeable at first glance, but we could detect an improvement when touching our nails.
The surface appears slightly smoother on closer inspection, too, which contributes to the overall condition. We’re looking forward to seeing the long-term impact, as we continue using this product. This is a quick and easy strengthening treatment for damaged, weak or brittle nails, and, while we’re intrigued to see the long-term difference, we’ve been impressed with the results so far.