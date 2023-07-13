Jump to content

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

OPI repair mode review: Could the new serum strengthen our nails in a week?

The treatment incorporates patented technology that repairs keratin bonds

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 13 July 2023 09:30
<p>We used the serum twice a day, to see if our nails felt less prone to breakage </p>

We used the serum twice a day, to see if our nails felt less prone to breakage

(The Independent)

Looking after our hands and nails is a classic beauty ritual, whether you religiously apply creams and cuticle oils or are a stickler for booking a regular manicure. With current beauty looks serving up fun nail options galore, there are at-home gel kits, brightly coloured polish picks, nail stickers and more to explore.

For many of us, having well-presented nails offers a lift, as we spend a lot of time looking at our own hands. Because of that, it’s important to take care of their condition in between coats of polish and salon appointments.

OPI is a leading name in the nailcare industry, loved for offering a vast array of polishes alongside its treatment products. So, we were excited to hear about OPI’s brand-new offering: repair mode. This bond-building nail serum incorporates a patented technology called ‘ulti-plex’, which is said to repair keratin bonds (the protein nails are made of). As such, it should simultaneously strengthen nails from within, meaning they are less prone to breakage.

Plus, it’s billed as being a way to prevent nail damage caused by doing daily tasks such as washing up, and even claims to improve the look of ridges and discoloured patches. Our interest was piqued by the sound of this launch, so, we decided to try it for ourselves. Keep scrolling to see our tried and tested take.

How we tested

Our reviewer spent a week testing OPI repair mode bond-building nail serum, and applied it twice a day, as instructed. We looked at the product’s formula, ease of use and the packaging. Keep reading for our full review.

OPI repair mode bond building nail serum

  • Size: 9ml
  • Vegan-friendly: Yes

The nail treatment serum is presented in a sleek black bottle with green branding and it’s lightweight to hold and use. There is a fine application brush attached to the internal lid and we quickly found this offers mess-free precision. While swiping the brush across our nails, we noted a small amount of the runny liquid goes a long way and it dries almost instantly too.

This vegan-friendly formula looks shiny when first applied, before disappearing into the nail, and there’s no greasy residue either. Because of that, it took just a minute or two to coat our nails and for that layer of serum to have completely soaked in. So, following the instructions to apply it twice a day was easy, and we could do this even in a rush. Plus, the serum doesn’t have a strong smell, and we found the process of applying the serum satisfying too.

We tend to stick to having short nails, as they can break or split with much length, so we were keen to see the results after a week’s continuous use. Right before testing, we removed gel polish, which can make our nails feel a bit weaker and slightly rough, so they were in need of some extra TLC.

After a couple of days’ use, we noted our nails seemed a bit stronger, while, a week later, we could feel that they were less brittle. The results aren’t that noticeable at first glance, but we could detect an improvement when touching our nails.

The surface appears slightly smoother on closer inspection, too, which contributes to the overall condition. We’re looking forward to seeing the long-term impact, as we continue using this product. This is a quick and easy strengthening treatment for damaged, weak or brittle nails, and, while we’re intrigued to see the long-term difference, we’ve been impressed with the results so far.

Continue reading...

The verdict: OPI repair mode

If you’re in need of a new nail treatment, OPI repair mode is presented in a luxe-looking bottle, dries fast and is satisfying to use. After a week’s testing time, our nails felt slightly stronger to the touch and smoother too. This is a reparative vegan-friendly serum for giving brittle, weak or soft nails some strengthening TLC, so, if any of these apply to you, we’d recommend giving it a try.

