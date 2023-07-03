It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer + serum
- Shades: 18
- Size: 6.7ml
The concealer is presented in a tube with a rounded base, while its multi-tasking cap has a handy buffing brush tip. After twisting off the top, we found a doe-foot applicator attached inside the lid. The medium-width container is comfortable to hold and fits into a small make-up bag.
The concealer is available in 18 shades – including light, deep, rich, cool, neutral, warm and tan tones – and we dotted it onto our under-eye area and across some dark spots and blemishes, using the applicator wand, and noted that the doe foot feels both soft and flexible.
After dabbing the product onto our skin, we quickly saw how lightweight and smoothing the formula is. We then buffed or gently patted the concealer into our dark circles or blemishes and were both impressed by the seamless coverage and the speedy absorption. It’s important to note that we saw more coverage and concealing when using the brush for application, rather than just our fingertips. Because of the serum-like consistency, the concealer is easy to layer without any product clinging to creases or creating a cakey effect.
The overall finish is hydrating, brightening and awakening, and we can see the skincare ingredients – niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and caffeine – in action. We particularly love that it has a glossy serum effect on initial application, as this offers a moisturising boost that lingers. However, at the same time, the product stays put and doesn’t slide off.
We’re prone to dry skin, and we’ve seen a dewy finish that is both rare and appealing when it comes to buying a concealer. It doesn’t settle in fine lines – rather it smooths over them. While this isn’t a concealer for creating a thick base or if you’d like a heavy-duty cover-up, we’ve found it does have long-lasting staying power. We noted that the product doesn’t budge for hours on end and instead gradually fades as the day goes on.
Overall, while wearing it, we’ve seen a refreshed look to our tired eyes and gentle, natural improvement to the appearance of redness. It’s the ideal balance between offering the hydrating dewiness of a serum and the brightening, skin-tone balancing benefits of a concealer.