It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer + serum: Why the new hybrid is a lightweight hero

This is the latest launch from the brand best known for the ‘your skin but better’ CC cream

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 03 July 2023 17:36
<p>Key skincare ingredients include hyaluronic acid, caffeine and niacinamide </p>

Key skincare ingredients include hyaluronic acid, caffeine and niacinamide

(Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent)

Many of us use make-up for a plethora of purposes, from tapping into beauty trends to brightening up a tired face and concealing blemishes. Pared-back looks have been soaring in popularity of late, with brands like Merit, Jones Road and Glossier all loved for offering a subtle finish and natural, glowing effect.

It Cosmetics was ahead of the curve with this beauty movement, thanks to delivering base products that create a healthy-looking finish without heavy coverage. The brand’s your skin but better CC+ cream (£29.50, Boots.com) is a cult classic among beauty aficionados, as well as being a tried and tested IndyBest buy. The product is infused with skincare ingredients and helps improve the appearance of redness, all while being long-lasting and tone-balancing too.

While there are other products in the range, it’s this skincare and make-up hybrid that is the most famous. So, we were intrigued to hear about a similar-sounding cover-up launching at the end of June in the form of It Cosmetics’ bye bye dark spots concealer + serum.

Billed as being a “skincealer” to conceal the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and dark spots while evening out skin texture, the hybrid product contains skincare ingredients such as balancing niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. But can the new It Cosmetics buy live up to our high expectations? Read on for a full tried-and-tested review.

How we tested

We spent a week wearing the new It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer and serum, incorporating it into our daily make-up look. During this time, we looked at application and texture, as well as how long-wearing the concealer is. Plus, we took note of the concealer’s ability to cover dark circles and blemishes. Keep scrolling to see our verdict.

It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer + serum

  • Shades: 18
  • Size: 6.7ml

The concealer is presented in a tube with a rounded base, while its multi-tasking cap has a handy buffing brush tip. After twisting off the top, we found a doe-foot applicator attached inside the lid. The medium-width container is comfortable to hold and fits into a small make-up bag.

The concealer is available in 18 shades – including light, deep, rich, cool, neutral, warm and tan tones – and we dotted it onto our under-eye area and across some dark spots and blemishes, using the applicator wand, and noted that the doe foot feels both soft and flexible.

After dabbing the product onto our skin, we quickly saw how lightweight and smoothing the formula is. We then buffed or gently patted the concealer into our dark circles or blemishes and were both impressed by the seamless coverage and the speedy absorption. It’s important to note that we saw more coverage and concealing when using the brush for application, rather than just our fingertips. Because of the serum-like consistency, the concealer is easy to layer without any product clinging to creases or creating a cakey effect.

The overall finish is hydrating, brightening and awakening, and we can see the skincare ingredients – niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and caffeine – in action. We particularly love that it has a glossy serum effect on initial application, as this offers a moisturising boost that lingers. However, at the same time, the product stays put and doesn’t slide off.

We’re prone to dry skin, and we’ve seen a dewy finish that is both rare and appealing when it comes to buying a concealer. It doesn’t settle in fine lines – rather it smooths over them. While this isn’t a concealer for creating a thick base or if you’d like a heavy-duty cover-up, we’ve found it does have long-lasting staying power. We noted that the product doesn’t budge for hours on end and instead gradually fades as the day goes on.

Overall, while wearing it, we’ve seen a refreshed look to our tired eyes and gentle, natural improvement to the appearance of redness. It’s the ideal balance between offering the hydrating dewiness of a serum and the brightening, skin-tone balancing benefits of a concealer.

The verdict: It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer + serum

The new It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer + serum is a lightweight, hydrating make-up and skincare hybrid for brightening dark circles and covering up blemishes. We appreciate the smoothing texture and dewy finish, while the natural-looking finish is long-lasting. If you like a minimalist make-up look, this could be the new concealer buy for you.

