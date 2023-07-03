Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of us use make-up for a plethora of purposes, from tapping into beauty trends to brightening up a tired face and concealing blemishes. Pared-back looks have been soaring in popularity of late, with brands like Merit, Jones Road and Glossier all loved for offering a subtle finish and natural, glowing effect.

It Cosmetics was ahead of the curve with this beauty movement, thanks to delivering base products that create a healthy-looking finish without heavy coverage. The brand’s your skin but better CC+ cream (£29.50, Boots.com) is a cult classic among beauty aficionados, as well as being a tried and tested IndyBest buy. The product is infused with skincare ingredients and helps improve the appearance of redness, all while being long-lasting and tone-balancing too.

While there are other products in the range, it’s this skincare and make-up hybrid that is the most famous. So, we were intrigued to hear about a similar-sounding cover-up launching at the end of June in the form of It Cosmetics’ bye bye dark spots concealer + serum.

Billed as being a “skincealer” to conceal the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and dark spots while evening out skin texture, the hybrid product contains skincare ingredients such as balancing niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. But can the new It Cosmetics buy live up to our high expectations? Read on for a full tried-and-tested review.

How we tested

We spent a week wearing the new It Cosmetics bye bye dark spots concealer and serum, incorporating it into our daily make-up look. During this time, we looked at application and texture, as well as how long-wearing the concealer is. Plus, we took note of the concealer’s ability to cover dark circles and blemishes. Keep scrolling to see our verdict.