Wild’s travel-sized natural deodorants will keep BO at bay

We all know by now that natural, sustainably made deodorants are the future of environmentally conscious sweat protection. However, as pretty as reusable deodorant cases can be, they're not exactly streamlined for travel. Enter: Wild’s mini deodorants, which have all the same natural ingredients, sustainable packaging and delicious scents, but come packed into a smaller size.

Wild has been reshaping the deodorant landscape since 2018, and, in the brand’s own words, “Want to shake up the throwaway culture of bathroom products, with high-performing products made from natural ingredients that never compromise on convenience or efficacy.”

Now Wild is taking its pledge to a whole new level with these IndyBest-rated miniature deodorants that not only make ideal travel companions but also provide 24-hour protection. Plus, they’re now available to buy at Amazon.

Keep reading to find out more about the vegan-friendly, natural deodorants and how they work.

Wild mini deodorants, pack of three: £12, Amazon.co.uk

Featuring Wild’s bestselling scents – fresh cotton and sea salt; coconut and vanilla; and jasmine and mandarin blossom – this pack truly has something to suit most people.

Each tube looks like a slightly larger-than-average lip balm, with a fully recyclable cardboard casing consistent with Wild’s anti-landfill mission. The deodorants are super easy to use – simply remove the lid, push the bottom to reveal the natural deodorant, and swipe away. The certified vegan, cruelty-free ingredients are derived strictly from plants, not chemicals, and work by preventing the growth of odour-producing bacteria that create BO, ensuring you smell fresh all day long.

Of course, the selling point here is the size. They are truly perfect for chucking in your handbag for those long days of running around, or in your hand luggage when travelling further afield. They also make a great purchase for anyone considering, but not quite ready to fully commit to, the switch to natural deodorants, or for those wanting to try out a new scent.

Doing good for your pits and the planet, this dinky set from Wild is available for just £12 at Amazon.

