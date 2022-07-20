With summer coming in hot (really hot) it’s time to ditch the trainers and boots for something a little breezier. And for easy breezy sandals that are bang on trend, you can’t go far wrong with a good ol’ pair of Birkenstocks.

As something of a celebrity in the sandal department, German shoe brand Birkenstock has soared in popularity over the last few years, majorly owing to its slouchy dad sandal aesthetic – yes, that trend we all can’t seem to get enough of.

And with a starstudded fanbase starring the like of Alexa Chung and Kaia Gerber, it’s safe to say “It- sandal” status (if there is such a thing) has been reached.

But, depending on your budget the Birkenstock range can be on the pricier side, with most styles sitting around (or pushing) the £100 mark. Given the absolutely sweltering temperatures we’re feeling right now, thankfully we’ve found even hotter deals across flip flops, clogs and more.

So, whether you’re looking for vegan sandals, sliders or the brand’s cult Arizonas, these are the best deals we’ve found on this summer footwear favourite.

Birkenstock Arizona two strap sandals earthy vegan lavender fog: Was £75, now £55, Office.co.uk

The Arizona silhouette is the brand’s signature so, while this pastel style is almost 30 per cent off, it’s bound to sell-out fast. In terms of outfit pairings, the pastel hue would complement faded jeans while the thick earthy sole could inject extra interest. We tried and loved a similar pair of our best vegan sandals round-up so, if you’re opting for vegan shoes these need to be on your radar.

Birkenstock Arizona big buckle sandals: Was £115, now £80, Office.co.uk

The classic Arizona style but with supersized buckles, opt for these if you’re after something a little different from the usual silhouette. Also made from suede in a muted pink orchid hue, the oversized buckles award them a more contemporary feel, while the cork footbed is designed to support your arches. These are available in a range of sizes, so shop now while they’re 31 per cent off.

Birkenstock Arizona suede flat sandals hot chocolate: Was £90, now £72, Asos.com

Yes, this is another iteration of the Arizona style, but these are adorned in more natural looking hue. The two buckles should help to forge the perfect fit while the staple EVA soles are on hand for comfort. Snap these up now while 20 per cent off at Asos.

Birkenstock Boston, black : Was £94.99, now £68.64, Amazon.co.uk

Whether clogs like these are technically sandals is neither here nor there and, while these are 23 per cent off, we’d be happy to bend the rules. On sale right now in black, luckily they’re available in a wide range of sizes too. Black leather on the outside and suede inside, they feature a cork-latex footbed and silver buckle for that staple Birkenstock twist.

Birkenstock Barbados slides: Was £40, now £30, Office.co.uk

With a sporty twist, these watermelon hued slides are both waterproof and light weight, owing to their EVA material which would be ideal for beach trips and poolside lounging. Now with £25 per cent off, they’re also on sale in a punchy green hue (£30, Office.co.uk)

Birkenstock Honolulu toe thong sandals: Was £35, now £25, Office.co.uk

Flip flop fan? Somewhere between dad sandal and Y2K wedges, these slightly raised flip flops are on sale in sizes three, four, six and seven with almost 30 per cent off. Their lightweight EVA material is waterproof and should award plenty of flexiblity which, again, would be ideal for summer adventuring.

Birkenstock gizeh metallic silver: Was £79.99, now £32, Zalando.co.uk

On sale in sizes three and four with a huge 60 per cent (you can also sign up to be notified if your size is re-stocked) are these rather intergalactic looking T-bone sandals. Owing to their relatively flat sole they look pretty casual and ideal for mooching around on lazy days but, with the silver hued leather they feel a little distinct. The buckle on the side also means you can adjust them for a better fit.

Birkenstock Arizona shearling sandals: Was £120, now £60, Office.co.uk

Ok, so these may look more cosy than cool, but we reckon these would be a good year-round option (perhaps when it’s not so hot). We should say straight off the bat that these are only on sale in size 9.5 – but if that’s you then this is a serious bargain. However, having said that, Schuch also has them on sale in a wider range of sizes for 17 per cent of (£94.99, Schuh.co.uk).

Looking oh-so extra owing to their fluffy material – they’re made from suede with a sheepskin lining and, of course, two staple Birk buckles – how can one say no while they’re as cheap as half price?

