TikTok has seen a huge boom in popularity in recent years. But, the video-sharing platform is no longer just a destination for cute pet videos, dance challenges or pranks.

The app has earned itself a reputation to create and shape trends, impacting culture and making unassuming products a sensation in the process. With everything from Kewpie mayo (yes, mayonnaise) to fake tan sheet protectors going viral.

Wondering what the latest culprit is? It’s Crocs. Of course, the infamous plastic clogs have been making waves for a while – so much so, that the #crocs feed mounting up a whopping 4.7bn views.

But, TikTok users have since discovered a new colourway to get excited about: a chai and pink marble pattern. And we think it might be our favourite iteration of the Y2K footwear we’ve ever seen.

And clearly, TikTok agrees – with one user sharing a video of how her Crocs have gone from her house shoes to her everyday shoes – and we’re sure something similar will happen to you.

Owing to their popularity, they’ve sold out almost everywhere. But owing to the fact it’s our job to shop, we’ve of course found them in stock at JD Sports – and better still, they’re reduced by a whopping 44 per cent.

Crocs pink and chai marble: Was £45, now £25, Jdsports.com

The Crocs in question are not only currently in stock at JD Sports, but they’re also reduced to just £25. The latest colourway is proving quite the hit – and we can see why. The marble pattern is fun, yet not understated, and you’ll undoubtedly make them your everyday shoe in no time. Unsure how to style them? The options are endless – jeans and a nice top, denim mini skirt and white tee, and maybe even paired with a cute summer dress. We’d go as far as to say they’re a summer essential. Thanks for the tip-off, TikTok.

Crocs classic all terrain marbled clog: £49, Endclothing.com

Should you want to tap into the marble pattern trend, but the pink and chai colourway isn’t in stock in your size, these offer the perfect alternative. These also feature a black material strap to keep your foot slightly more secure for long walking trips.

Crocs classic platform marbled clog: £59.99, Crocs.co.uk

Should you be in the market for a platform pair – we certainly are – we’d recommend snapping up these marble Crocs. Adding some extra height, these are the ideal option for wearing out and about.

