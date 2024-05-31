This Babyliss hot brush takes my hair from limp to voluminous

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Achieving a bouncy blowdry at home can take time. But it’s also a skill that takes a while to get right. The tools you use can make all the difference though, especially if you struggle to juggle a round brush and a hairdryer.

A brand steeped in hair history is Babyliss – it was founded by French hairstylists Rene Lelievre and Roger Lemoine in the Sixties who innovated on the curling tong and sold its tools to other professionals. As the brand has grown, it’s branched out into other offerings, including straighteners, hair dryers and hot brushes and it’s well known for being a go-to for affordable products that don’t skimp on quality.

Designed to do it all, the four-in-one hair dryer brush carries on this tradition, using advanced plasma technology and a moisture-balancing dual ionic system to tame hair and give the appearance of a salon fresh blow-dry without all the faff. But is it too good to be true? I put it to the test to find out.

How I tested the Babyliss hair dryer brush

open image in gallery I used the tool on my fringe to see whether it could give it some added oomph – and it delivered ( Olivia Perl )

As someone with naturally wavy, verging on frizzy hair (especially in certain weather), who struggles with the hand-eye co-ordination of blowdrying my hair with a round brush and hair dryer, my main priority was to test how easy the hair dryer brush was to use. Outside of that, I noted whether the brush attachments caught on my hair, if I saw a reduction in frizz and whether I got those salon results that have always alluded me at home. I assessed how quickly it took my locks from damp to styled and also used it on small sections to see if it could give it some added oomph, such as my fringe.