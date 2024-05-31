This Babyliss hot brush takes my hair from limp to voluminous

Babyliss hydro fusion four-in-one hair dryer brush
- Attachments: Four – smoothing brush, straightening brush, volumising brush and a regular hair dryer
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Easy to use
- Controls frizz
- Cuts down styling time
As the name suggests, the Babyliss hydro fusion four-in-one hair dryer brush comes with four attachments – a smoothing brush, straightening brush, volumising brush and a regular hair dryer that’s shaped more like a dehumidifier than your regular run-of-the-mill blow dryer.
After washing my hair, I used the dryer attachment to get my hair around 80 per cent dry, noticing how easily it clipped into the body of the tool. Because I was only rough drying, I didn’t take too much care when it came to keeping frizz to a minimum, knowing I was about to style it with a different attachment.
Once my hair was about 80 per cent dry, I switched over to the volumising attachment which has a round brush head with spikey bristles that pick up and style each strand. Sectioning off the top section of my hair, I rolled the tool underneath the bottom layer from the hairline to the ends and repeated this around the rest of my head, finishing the bottom layer and working my way up to the top section. All in all, it took around 10 minutes to style using the volumising attachment.
I was seriously impressed with how lightweight and manoeuvrable the hair dryer brush was, and I loved how the round brush head wasn’t too big, meaning I got more defined volume and was even able to create a few soft curls by twisting the brush down and through my hair.
The dual ionic technology, where positive and negative ions work together to reduce frizz and keep hair hydrated, was evident up to a point, but my hair needed a little oil afterwards to keep it all looking smooth and in place.
The next time I used the tool I tried the smoothing brush and I was just as impressed with the sleek shiny finish of my hair afterwards.