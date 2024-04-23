Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’ve always known the hair industry has suffered from a lack of inclusivity. I thought changes were finally being made when the National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Hairdressing’s 2021 report was published, detailing afro and textured hair as a specific cutting and styling practice. Yet it wasn’t until recently that I realised just how dire the situation is.

A few months ago, after taking my hair out of braids, I fancied booking myself in for a wash and blow-dry. My usual independent hairdresser was booked up for the week, so, I decided to try my luck elsewhere. For context, I have afro hair, 4C, to be exact. I love wearing my hair naturally and also in protective styles, and I truly believe all hairdressers should be able to cater to all hair types. Unfortunately, that’s just not the case.

As a beauty journalist, I have had my fair share of appointments in salons that claim to be inclusive and say they cater to all, only to have a stylist tell me: “This is the first time I’ve ever worked on afro hair,” and then proceed to struggle throughout the appointment, even calling over other stylists for help. While it might sound like something out of a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, with multiple stylists getting to work on my chosen style, that’s not the reality when multiple hands are struggling to give you a simple wash and blow-dry.

I now refuse to spend time and money at salons that don’t cater to my hair type. Why on earth would I spend more than £100 just to be disappointed? I soon discovered a range of great independent hairdressers and other inclusive salons.

My quest led me to rediscover the Amazon Salon, which opened in 2021 in Spitalfields Market. I remember the discourse online when it first opened, with many people speculating on whether it was just a gimmick. So, I decided to find out for myself.

What makes the Amazon hair salon so good?

“Customers can experience the best in haircare and styling at the Amazon Salon,” the retailer claims. “Set over two floors and more than 1,500sq ft on Brushfield Street in London’s Spitalfields, Amazon Salon will trial the latest industry technology, from augmented reality (AR) hair consultations to point-and-learn technology.”

( Vanese Maddix )

I was surprised at how informative the website was at first glance, detailing services from styling, braids and locs to chemical treatments. For my first visit, I decided to book in for a blow-dry, which includes a wash for a total of £33. My stylist, Korell Williams, has a wealth of knowledge on all hair types, especially afro hair types and textures. He applied some great hydrating products from Kérastase before blow-drying. A blow-dry can do wonders for afro hair, but smoothing down those unruly edges often requires a straightening comb, so, you can imagine my delight when Korell set his up and got to work.

Best heat protection sprays

Throughout my appointment, Korell did a great job of explaining every step of the process, and even the most basic questions on my end were answered with such care. After a wonderful experience, I ended up going back again for the same service and for a fusio-dose treatment, which is a Kérastase in-salon hair treatment that combines boosters and intensive concentrates to create the ultimate tailor-made treatment for your hair. My treatment was all about tackling dryness and dullness and adding a noticeable shine, which was certainly accomplished.

What other services does Amazon offer for coily hair?

I have yet to book a braid appointment, but it’s great to see it as an option. The Amazon Salon offers braiding services from box braids to cornrow braids, and these are priced at £40 per hour.

I think it would be great if the website could detail further information about the braiding services offered, including the type of hair needed, for customers looking to have braided extensions, and a rough idea of the timings for each service.

Best shampoos and conditioners for good hair days

All in all, I had such a positive experience at the Amazon Salon, which is evident by the fact I’ve been back on numerous occasions. Despite the unfortunate experiences I’ve had at other salons in the past, the Amazon Salon has given me some much-needed hope that the hair industry is becoming much more inclusive. Whether it’s braids or a blow-dry, everyone should be entitled to inclusive hair services.

