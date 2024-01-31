First things first: which colour should you choose? Handily, the Glaze website has a shade selector quiz. It was fun and could be useful for some people, but I wasn’t 100 per cent sold on the option it chose for me, which looked a little too light. Instead, I decided to use my own judgment, opting for the blazing brown shade.

How to apply Glaze hair gloss

There are very minimal instructions (just a line or two) on the packaging itself but you can access tips via the Q&A section on Glaze’s website. As with all hair dyes, it’s recommended an allergy patch test is done 48 hours before colouring your hair.

To avoid staining your hands when applying the gloss, the brand recommends wearing disposable gloves, however, you will have to buy them separately (£2, Glazehair.co). On the subject of staining, here’s a top tip: don’t leave white towels lying around in the vicinity of the gloss, like I did.

Suitably gloved, I brushed my hair to get rid of any knots and attempted to part my hair into sections before applying the gloss.

I found it straightforward to spread the gloss across the strands but, of course, it’s tricky to make sure that you’re covering the back of the head evenly. Attempting it solo, wasn’t a complete nightmare, but enlisting another pair of hands would be wise.

It’s also a bit of a guessing game when it comes to knowing how much to use or how saturated the hair should feel – I kept going until I felt I’d covered all my hair. According to Glaze, each bottle contains enough product for two to three treatments.

The results

Once I’d applied the gloss, waited 10 minutes and rinsed it off in the shower (no shampoo or conditioner was needed, but I did rinse until the water ran clear), I was left with noticeably smoother, silkier hair – all in the space of half an hour.

When rinsing off the excess gloss in the shower, I was amazed by how similar my strands felt to when I’ve had a gloss professionally applied in the salon. I loved the richness of the blazing brown shade, too – especially for the first week or so, when it was at its deepest.

Essentially, after applying the gloss, every time you wash your hair with shampoo, you’ll lose some colour. For me, the gloss faded subtly over three to four weeks.

Of course, there are limits to what a semi-permanent colour conditioning gloss can achieve, so, if you’re looking for grey coverage, you’ll probably be left a little disappointed. However, if you want to fight the dullness and brassiness that comes with dyeing your hair often, the Glaze conditioning gloss is worth having on hand.

Special occasion but no time or cash for a salon gloss? Glaze’s little pink bottle will have you covered.