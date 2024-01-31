Jump to content

Glaze’s £16 hair gloss gave my brassy, dull hair a salon-quality shine

The haircare pick-me-up is available in 16 shades

Amy Sedghi
Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:19
<p>Each bottle contains enough product for two to three treatments </p>

(iStock/The Independent)

Stepping out of the hairdressers with freshly coloured tresses has got to be up there as one of the most satisfying feelings. But what if you could bottle that feeling? Well, a number of haircare brands are doing exactly that – say hello to the at-home hair colour gloss. From Josh Wood Colour and Kristin Ess to Kérastase and Ouai, there’s a whole host of brands offering hair gloss products.

Rumour has it that Amal Clooney uses the L’Oréal Paris le color toning hair gloss (£22.60, Onbuy.com) to keep her locks silky smooth, while Jennifer Aniston’s longtime colourist Michael Canalé told Vogue he’s a fan of Rita Hazan’s ultimate true color shine gloss (£24, Revolve.com).

But what exactly is a hair gloss? As professional haircare brand Redken puts it: “Hair glosses are like an Instagram filter, IRL”. Glosses, or glazes, can be clear or have a tint but, either way, the goal is the same: to create dazzling shine and smoother strands, with results lasting between two and six weeks.

When it comes to at-home hair glosses, Glaze is a brand I keep seeing everywhere. So, naturally, I was curious to find out if the product was worth the hype.

How I tested the Glaze super conditioning gloss

Testing the Glaze treatment took no more than half an hour

(Amy Sedghi)

After choosing a shade I thought would be best suited for my hair, I applied the conditioning gloss and noted everything from how easy it was to follow the instructions, how the treatment felt and how long the results lasted to whether it stained my skin, towels and surfaces. I also considered whether it really could deliver a salon-quality shine.

Glaze super conditioning gloss

Glaze super conditioning gloss
  • Colours available: Clear, pearl blonde, vanilla lights, caramel lights, cocoa lights, glace cherry, lustrous ebony, blazing brown, chocolate gleam, copper crush, luminous liquorice, sleek espresso
  • Colour tested: Blazing brown
  • Longevity: Lasts up to 10 washes
  • Key ingredients : Amino acids, hydrolysed protein, citric acid, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, PCA, glycerin, hydrogenated castor oil/sebacic acid copolymer and biomimetic ceramide complex
  • Why we love it
    • Good value for money
    • Speedy to use and you see fast results
    • 16 shades to choose from
  • Take note
    • Struggled to cover grey hairs
    • Lack of instructions
    • Disposable gloves not included

First things first: which colour should you choose? Handily, the Glaze website has a shade selector quiz. It was fun and could be useful for some people, but I wasn’t 100 per cent sold on the option it chose for me, which looked a little too light. Instead, I decided to use my own judgment, opting for the blazing brown shade.

How to apply Glaze hair gloss

There are very minimal instructions (just a line or two) on the packaging itself but you can access tips via the Q&A section on Glaze’s website. As with all hair dyes, it’s recommended an allergy patch test is done 48 hours before colouring your hair.

To avoid staining your hands when applying the gloss, the brand recommends wearing disposable gloves, however, you will have to buy them separately (£2, Glazehair.co). On the subject of staining, here’s a top tip: don’t leave white towels lying around in the vicinity of the gloss, like I did.

Suitably gloved, I brushed my hair to get rid of any knots and attempted to part my hair into sections before applying the gloss.

I found it straightforward to spread the gloss across the strands but, of course, it’s tricky to make sure that you’re covering the back of the head evenly. Attempting it solo, wasn’t a complete nightmare, but enlisting another pair of hands would be wise.

It’s also a bit of a guessing game when it comes to knowing how much to use or how saturated the hair should feel – I kept going until I felt I’d covered all my hair. According to Glaze, each bottle contains enough product for two to three treatments.

The results

Once I’d applied the gloss, waited 10 minutes and rinsed it off in the shower (no shampoo or conditioner was needed, but I did rinse until the water ran clear), I was left with noticeably smoother, silkier hair – all in the space of half an hour.

When rinsing off the excess gloss in the shower, I was amazed by how similar my strands felt to when I’ve had a gloss professionally applied in the salon. I loved the richness of the blazing brown shade, too – especially for the first week or so, when it was at its deepest.

Essentially, after applying the gloss, every time you wash your hair with shampoo, you’ll lose some colour. For me, the gloss faded subtly over three to four weeks.

Of course, there are limits to what a semi-permanent colour conditioning gloss can achieve, so, if you’re looking for grey coverage, you’ll probably be left a little disappointed. However, if you want to fight the dullness and brassiness that comes with dyeing your hair often, the Glaze conditioning gloss is worth having on hand.

Special occasion but no time or cash for a salon gloss? Glaze’s little pink bottle will have you covered.

  1. £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Glaze super conditioning gloss

At less than £16 for two to three treatments, you can’t go wrong with the Glaze super conditioning gloss. It’s simple to use, isn’t time-consuming, and you can see the results fast. It’s a great go-to for when dull hair needs a little TLC.

I’d love to see more guidance on how much of the product to use, and I think the minimal instructions could confuse those less experienced with using at-home hair treatments. However, overall, the Glaze gloss is worth a shot if you want sleek, luscious-looking locks in an instant.

