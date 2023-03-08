How does The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range fare on afro hair?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Body Shop is well-known for its ethical and Fairtrade practices across its product ranges, using sustainably sourced ingredients. Founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 in Brighton, the company embedded sustainable practices into its culture well before the trend of what we now see more often in commercial products.

However, there is a new area that the brand has been venturing into and that is curly and coily hair textures. The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range is a step-by-step hair care routine is designed with precisely this hair texture in mind.

It uses gentle, vegan-friendly and natural ingredients (at least 93 per cent). From its cleansing conditioner to its curl activator, The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range contains four products, with its oil sourced directly from Jamaica. The product range also uses Fairtrade-sourced shea butter from Ghana, as well as vegan keratin protein.

Collectively, the full range adds up to £60, but there’s an added bonus: if you’re not satisfied after trying out the range, The Body Shop has a 45-day-money-back guarantee deal, giving you plenty of time to decide whether the products are working for you. So what have you got to lose – bar dry, frizzy locks?

How we tested

I tested the full Jamaican black castor oil range on my thick, coily, afro-textured hair, which would be classified in the 4c category of Andre Walker’s Hair Typing System. This is a popular scale used to identify the thickness and coiliness of hair textures, with 4c being the coiliest and thickest texture in this system.

I followed the instructions on the website and the packaging, to make sure I used them correctly and in the right order. This started with the conditioning cleanser, followed by the intense moisturising masque, the leave-in conditioner and then the curl activator.