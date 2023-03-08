Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

How does The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range fare on afro hair?

The brand says the formulas are made for all curls and coils, so I put it to the test on my thick, 4c-type locks

Maxine Harrison
Wednesday 08 March 2023 11:06
<p>I tested the full range on my moisture-loving, afro-textured hair</p>

I tested the full range on my moisture-loving, afro-textured hair

(The Independent)

The Body Shop is well-known for its ethical and Fairtrade practices across its product ranges, using sustainably sourced ingredients. Founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 in Brighton, the company embedded sustainable practices into its culture well before the trend of what we now see more often in commercial products.

However, there is a new area that the brand has been venturing into and that is curly and coily hair textures. The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range is a step-by-step hair care routine is designed with precisely this hair texture in mind.

It uses gentle, vegan-friendly and natural ingredients (at least 93 per cent). From its cleansing conditioner to its curl activator, The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range contains four products, with its oil sourced directly from Jamaica. The product range also uses Fairtrade-sourced shea butter from Ghana, as well as vegan keratin protein.

Collectively, the full range adds up to £60, but there’s an added bonus: if you’re not satisfied after trying out the range, The Body Shop has a 45-day-money-back guarantee deal, giving you plenty of time to decide whether the products are working for you. So what have you got to lose – bar dry, frizzy locks?

Related stories

6 best detangling tools for afro hair that will keep breakage at bay
10 best silk pillowcases for silky-smooth hair and hydrated skin
10 best afro hair products that hydrate all curl types
The best Curly Girl Method products for achieving healthy, silky-smooth curls
11 best hair vitamins for stronger, healthier and glossier locks

How we tested

I tested the full Jamaican black castor oil range on my thick, coily, afro-textured hair, which would be classified in the 4c category of Andre Walker’s Hair Typing System. This is a popular scale used to identify the thickness and coiliness of hair textures, with 4c being the coiliest and thickest texture in this system.

I followed the instructions on the website and the packaging, to make sure I used them correctly and in the right order. This started with the conditioning cleanser, followed by the intense moisturising masque, the leave-in conditioner and then the curl activator.

The range includes a leave-in conditioner, cleansing conditioner, curl activator and hair mask

(The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil cleansing conditioner

  • Best: Cleansing conditioner
  • Size: 400ml

First up in the Jamaican black castor oil range is the cleansing conditioner. This product acts as a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, and I found that it worked fairly well on my afro hair, which was due for a cleanse since being washed a week earlier. Although sulphate-free, the cleansing conditioner felt like it cleansed my locks well enough, without leave tresses feeling dry or crispy. As the product name would suggest, it also felt like it conditioned my hair quite well, leaving it fairly soft and ready for a follow-up treatment.

Continue reading...

The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil intense moisturising masque

  • Best: Hair mask
  • Size: 240ml

The intense moisturising masque was a great follow-up to the cleansing conditioner. Deep conditioning is a good way to add and ensure longer-lasting moisture with afro hair textures.

When deep conditioning, I also used an electric steaming cap for half an hour, to enable the product to absorb more intensely into my tresses and take in its moisture. After washing out the masque, my hair was in a much better condition to be detangled, and I noticed a significant increase in moisture compared to the cleansing conditioner alone.

Read our round-up of the best hair masks

Continue reading...

The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil leave-in conditioner

  • Size: 400ml

To add extra moisture, the Jamaican black castor oil leave-in conditioner was the next step. Although I could feel some moisture applied to my strands, the leave-in didn’t feel like the thick, creamy, long-lasting moisture that I usually need for my hair texture, with the creaminess soon dissolving after application.

I tried applying this leave-in conditioner again a few days later but the same thing happened – a lack of long-lasting moisture. So perhaps this leave-in conditioner is better designed for those with looser curl patterns, compared to my tightly coiled afro hair. Looser curls don’t need as much moisture as 4c-type hair, and so should be able to retain the moisture from the product for a longer period of time.

Read our round-up of the best leave-in conditioners

Continue reading...

The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil curl activator

  • Best: Curl activator
  • Size: 200ml

As with the leave-in condition, the curl activator didn’t work that well for my hair texture. Applying it to damp hair (after applying the other products first), I could see that it did help bring some curls out. However, it wasn’t to a significant extent and was a tad short-lived.

I also tried leaving the product in overnight on flat-twisted hair to see if it would have an effect on the curls. When unravelling the twists the next morning, I could see there was some curl definition, but I would have expected to see more from a curl activation product. This again makes me feel the product would work better for looser curl types.

Continue reading...

The verdict: The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil range

Overall, I would give The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range a 5/10 for thick 4c afro hair. That said, I do think it could work better on looser curl types that are perhaps not as thick or require as much moisture as intensely coily hair textures like mine. The range does note that it’s aimed at a wider range of curl patterns, so it may have taken a compromise in some areas to make sure it can go some way to serving all curly hair textures.

The cleansing conditioner and the moisturising masque were the best products out of the range, as they worked well enough on my afro hair.

Minimise single-use plastic in your bathroom with the best shampoo bars

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in