How does The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range fare on afro hair?

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
The Body Shop is well-known for its ethical and Fairtrade practices across its product ranges, using sustainably sourced ingredients. Founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 in Brighton, the company embedded sustainable practices into its culture well before the trend of what we now see more often in commercial products.
However, there is a new area that the brand has been venturing into and that is curly and coily hair textures. The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range is a step-by-step hair care routine is designed with precisely this hair texture in mind.
It uses gentle, vegan-friendly and natural ingredients (at least 93 per cent). From its cleansing conditioner to its curl activator, The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range contains four products, with its oil sourced directly from Jamaica. The product range also uses Fairtrade-sourced shea butter from Ghana, as well as vegan keratin protein.
Collectively, the full range adds up to £60, but there’s an added bonus: if you’re not satisfied after trying out the range, The Body Shop has a 45-day-money-back guarantee deal, giving you plenty of time to decide whether the products are working for you. So what have you got to lose – bar dry, frizzy locks?
I tested the full Jamaican black castor oil range on my thick, coily, afro-textured hair, which would be classified in the 4c category of Andre Walker’s Hair Typing System. This is a popular scale used to identify the thickness and coiliness of hair textures, with 4c being the coiliest and thickest texture in this system.
I followed the instructions on the website and the packaging, to make sure I used them correctly and in the right order. This started with the conditioning cleanser, followed by the intense moisturising masque, the leave-in conditioner and then the curl activator.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.
The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil cleansing conditioner
Best: Cleansing conditioner
Size: 400ml
First up in the Jamaican black castor oil range is the cleansing conditioner. This product acts as a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, and I found that it worked fairly well on my afro hair, which was due for a cleanse since being washed a week earlier. Although sulphate-free, the cleansing conditioner felt like it cleansed my locks well enough, without leave tresses feeling dry or crispy. As the product name would suggest, it also felt like it conditioned my hair quite well, leaving it fairly soft and ready for a follow-up treatment.
The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil intense moisturising masque
Best: Hair mask
Size: 240ml
The intense moisturising masque was a great follow-up to the cleansing conditioner. Deep conditioning is a good way to add and ensure longer-lasting moisture with afro hair textures.
When deep conditioning, I also used an electric steaming cap for half an hour, to enable the product to absorb more intensely into my tresses and take in its moisture. After washing out the masque, my hair was in a much better condition to be detangled, and I noticed a significant increase in moisture compared to the cleansing conditioner alone.
The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil leave-in conditioner
Size: 400ml
To add extra moisture, the Jamaican black castor oil leave-in conditioner was the next step. Although I could feel some moisture applied to my strands, the leave-in didn’t feel like the thick, creamy, long-lasting moisture that I usually need for my hair texture, with the creaminess soon dissolving after application.
I tried applying this leave-in conditioner again a few days later but the same thing happened – a lack of long-lasting moisture. So perhaps this leave-in conditioner is better designed for those with looser curl patterns, compared to my tightly coiled afro hair. Looser curls don’t need as much moisture as 4c-type hair, and so should be able to retain the moisture from the product for a longer period of time.
The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil curl activator
Best: Curl activator
Size: 200ml
As with the leave-in condition, the curl activator didn’t work that well for my hair texture. Applying it to damp hair (after applying the other products first), I could see that it did help bring some curls out. However, it wasn’t to a significant extent and was a tad short-lived.
I also tried leaving the product in overnight on flat-twisted hair to see if it would have an effect on the curls. When unravelling the twists the next morning, I could see there was some curl definition, but I would have expected to see more from a curl activation product. This again makes me feel the product would work better for looser curl types.
The verdict: The Body Shop Jamaican black castor oil range
Overall, I would give The Body Shop’s Jamaican black castor oil range a 5/10 for thick 4c afro hair. That said, I do think it could work better on looser curl types that are perhaps not as thick or require as much moisture as intensely coily hair textures like mine. The range does note that it’s aimed at a wider range of curl patterns, so it may have taken a compromise in some areas to make sure it can go some way to serving all curly hair textures.