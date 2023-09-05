TikTok is divided on Mac’s squirt plumping gloss stick, but our beauty buffs love it

While this may look like a regular bullet lipstick from the outside, inside, it’s like nothing we’ve ever used before – more on that later. It’s available in 10 different colours and has a somewhat suprising texture which is what seems to have captivated many beauty buffs, us included. But it’s these two traits that made us like it so much, as we’ll explain below.

How to use it

As we’ve already said, this is no regular bullet lipstick. While the bright and bold packaging may make it seem like one, with a long tube-like lid and twist-up base, it’s this trait that can make it a little tricky to use. Confusingly, the gloss stick can be raised by twisting like a regular lipstick, yet doesn’t twist back down, meaning you can ruin it rather easily, and this is exactly where most people are going wrong. This really is a case of less is more.

Then, as the product is so soft, sitting more on the gloss side than actual stick as the name suggests, you won’t want to swipe it. This, as Meredith shows, will cause it to snap and smush all over your mouth, which, of course, isn’t the look anyone’s after. Instead, we’ve found it works best to softly pat it on before slightly smacking your lips together to get it to spread evenly. Really, it’s more of a consistency you’d expect from a tube, so caution really is key until you get the hang of it.

The ingredients

The key ingredients in this lip balm, and why it was included in our best lip plumper round-up, is the potent concentration of menthol crystals and ginger root extract. These give it a cooling, slightly tingling, plumping effect that not only makes your lips look fuller but also smells like quite strong mints, perking up our tester as they applied it throughout the day.

Read more: The best lip plumpers for a pillowy pout

Adding the deep nourishing feeling that our first IndyBest expert said made their lips feel “soft and supple” is coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil. Together, these work to hydrate, reduce cracks and protect from cold, dry weather. Plumping aside, this lip balm made our lips feel more moisturised and smoother than most other lip balms we’ve tried. Plus, thanks to the high concentration of oils, it isn’t sticky either.

The look

This gloss stick has an incredibly high shine with a wet-look finish reminiscent of a Y2K juicy tube, but what really makes it stand out is the shade range. Ranging from regular styles such as pinky-hued “amped” and coral-coloured “heat sensor” to eyebrow-raising “like squirt”, a vibrant green colour, “nova”, a baby blue and “jet”, a bold black, it’s not all that easy to decide whether to play it safe or try something more standout.

Having tried three shades, “amped”, “nova” and “like squirt”, it was the latter that was actually our favourite. While the icy blue “nova” did appear to make our teeth appear whiter and eyes brighter, and pretty pink “amped” certainly played it safe, the subtle green glow of “like squirt” seemed to make our lips look even more shiny, especially when layered over a darker lip pencil or colour.