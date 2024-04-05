This is my favourite blush of all time, and it costs less than £7

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As a fan of minimalist make-up, I have very few products in my everyday routine. There’s a foundation packed with skin-boosting ingredients – Glossier’s stretch fluid is my current favourite, for many reasons; a high-coverage concealer that will wipe away dark circles, with the Huda Beauty faux filter (£26, Cultbeauty.com) being my regular go-to; and a bright blush that’s easy to use yet really packs a punch. That’s it.

Although finding the perfect products can be a challenge, luckily, as a beauty editor, it’s my job to try a plethora of options, and my latest favourite blush may come as a bit of a surprise.

While I do truly love the Chanel le beiges water-fresh blush (£44, Boots.com), as well as the brand’s blush sticks (£38, Boots.com) and the Huda Beauty cheeky tint (£23, Cultbeauty.com), it’s a much cheaper cop, in the form of Elf’s camo liquid blush, that’s currently sitting on my bathroom shelf.

Despite having a slightly strange name, this rather small blush will become the hardest-working item in your make-up bag. Its punchy pigment is incredibly impressive, while its lasting powder will see you through a whole day, and it blends almost effortlessly into the skin.

So, if you’re looking to upgrade your current make-up look without spending a fortune, I strongly encourage you to give this blush a try.

E.l.f. camo liquid blush: £6.86, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Available in nine shades, there’s sure to be a blush colour that suits every skin tone. For me, it’s ‘pinky promise’ – a vibrant lighter pink shade that seems to instantly brighten up my face for a healthy flushed appearance with a soft dewy finish.

In terms of pigment, it’s similar to a loved celeb-backed beauty brand known for its intense blush shades, so, less is certainly more, but you can build up as desired to make it much more striking. Just blend with a brush to make it smooth out seamlessly.

On top of being a brilliant make-up product, it also includes hyaluronic acid, rose flower water and hibiscus flower extract in the ingredients list, meaning it will help to hydrate your skin, too. For less than £10, I don’t think we could ask for much more – especially considering I’ve used mine every day for two months and still have plenty of product left.

