Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation is our favourite for mature skin

With lightweight, dewy, matte and buildable options (to name a few), foundation certainly feels like a bit of a minefield. It’s important to consider shade, finish and coverage when choosing the perfect one so your complexion is glowy rather than cakey. To make matters even more complicated, mature skin makes for its own list of foundation concerns.

To offer a helping hand, we asked beauty expert Jan Masters to share her tried and tested list of the best foundations for mature skin. “When it comes to finding the best foundations for mature skin, the key is to focus on three important factors. Firstly, as you age, your skin produces less sebum, so hone in on hydrating formulations,” recommended Masters. She also noted that “your tone tends to become less even over time, which might include increased redness or pigmentation, so, you’ll want some coverage”. And finally, “the third and final facet is the finish – because light-reflecting technology is so advanced, your foundation should create a radiant aura”.

As you’d expect, any foundation that made it into Jan’s list is certainly one to know. Although Giorgio Armani’s luminous silk foundation got exceptionally great feedback, just keep scrolling to find out why.

Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation: Was £46 now £39.10, Lookfantastic.com

( Armani )

“While foundations come and go, this one has remained an iconic player, winning awards for more than two decades – and for good reason,” began Masters. “Inspired by the fashion house’s love of charmeuse silk, the oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types and offers buildable, medium coverage. It helps to blur imperfections with sophisticated subtlety, which is why it is so good for mature skin. Infused with glycerin, it also provides lasting hydration. In short, it’s a glow-up in a bottle,” she added.

The formula is fluid and lightweight, and she noted that “it’s versatile, too, in that you can use less for a relaxed but elegant finish for the daytime or amp it up for a perfectly polished look. A bonus is it looks good in photos, so, on the off-chance you’re being papped, it will show you in the best light.” We’re sold.

Buy now

