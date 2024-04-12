This lash lift in a bottle from Max Factor is now 36% off

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mascara is objectively one of the most important parts of our make-up routine. It can be the difference between looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed or like we just rolled out of bed. It adds volume and glamour and we don’t know what we’d do without it. This being said, there are thousands of options on the market, sometimes making us feel buried beneath an avalanche of lash enhancers. And that’s where we come in to help.

Our team of beauty experts have tried and tested practically every single beauty must-have out there so that you don’t have to, and mascara is no exception. We’ve tried waterproof mascara, volumising, lengthening, telescopic, blue, brown and those best suited to sensitive eyes – you name it and we’ve popped it on our lashes. And in doing so we’ve carefully curated sacred lists of our tried and true favourites. Take note of the formulas, lash lifting capabilities, colours, durability and of course price.

Speaking of which, one of these tried and true favourites is currently reduced – Amazon is offering a huge 36 per cent off our favourite Max Factor 2000 calorie pro stylist mascara.

Max Factor 2000 calorie pro stylist mascara: Was £10.99, now £7.03, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Max Factor has been a trusted make-up brand for more than 30 years thanks to its effective products and affordable prices. We’ve been fans of its mascaras for a while so when they added this newest model to the family, to say we were excited was an understatement.

This mascara was named the best for lifting lashes by our tester in our meticulous review of the best mascaras. “The curved brush creates lift with ease, while the styling waxes infused in the formula hold it in place, with little drop after hours of wear. And, of course, it has the va va voom of the iconic wand, building volume in layers,” noted our writer.

The formula also uses vitamin E and panthenol to make sure that lashes stay strong, soft and supple, while still increasing volume significantly. Pick up a wand yourself now for 36 per cent off at Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

For more ways to keep your lashes luscious, check out our article on the best eyelash serums