One of our favourite hair curlers is on sale right now at Boots

The Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix curling tool is one of the most adaptable hair styling products you can buy, and we feel that’s quite the feat. With just one handle and an impressive 19 different removable curling heads it’s no surprise it was named best for interchangeable barrels in our hair curler round-up.

And it looks like all 19 of those barrels, plus that all-important handle are all included in the latest Boots offer of three products for the price of two across selected Mark Hill items.

“For those that like to experiment with different looks, the Mark Hill pick-‘n’-mix range is for you”, said our tester, who tried out the starter kit including four different barrels. Although this limited-edition set is no longer available to purchase online, similar style barrels have all been included in the price cut from Boots.

With summer just around the corner, tousled beach-look waves are back on the cards; wedding season is calling for twisted updos and sundowners somehow go down with a big bouncy blowdry. But please just remember to employ good hair care practice by using a heat protection spray beforehand and finish with hairspray for a longer-lasting hold.

So, if like our tester you also “can’t wait to add a few more barrels to [your] collection”, then there may be no better time than the present to do so. Keep reading below for the six options we’re adding to our basket, with a price tag for only four.

Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix curl fix handle: £24.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Of course, we have to start off with the handle, as unless you already have one of these at home, there’s not much point in buying the barrels without it. With a unique swivel handle that can bend to a 90-degree angle, making hard to reach places just that little bit easier to style, this is a real help for those who usually struggle to reach the back of their heads.

Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix wicked waver barrel: £16.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Now, we know what you’re thinking, but this is actually just a hair curling barrel. The bubble design gives some of the most natural-looking curls which can be tailored in size and shape depending on how many bubbles you leave between each twist of hair. For a uniform shape, place hair within each groove, and for a more authentic look twist and turn however you please.

Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix mermaid waver: £16.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

For mermaid-style wavy hair, just as the name of this barrel suggests, this is the option to go for. With three prongs, it’s sure to catch a lot of hair at once, so should be one of the quickest to use. And Mark Hill has outlined some great tips on how to make it work best.

Only take sections of the hair the same width or smaller than the length of the barrel. Starting from the root, clamp and hold hair for a few seconds at a time until the desired look is achieved before moving across each section.

Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix small curl barrel: £16.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

For a classic curly look, this is the barrel most people are probably familiar with. As you would any curling stick, simply wrap sections around the barrel, hold and unwind. And you can vary the result depending on whether you’re after tight coils or a brushed out tousled style.

Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix ellipse waver barrel: £16.99, Boots.com

(Boots )

This was the style of barrel our tester said was their favourite, creating glamorous free-flowing waves, thanks to its extended middle section. The result is definitely more subtle than some of the other options, with the majority of the curl happening at the bottom of the hair as opposed to the top or mid-lengths, so you’re sure to fool people with this faux natural look.

Mark Hill style addict pick ‘n’ mix smoothing brush barrel: £16.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Last but not least, it’s not all about curls, so why not pop a smoothing brush into your basket to make your handle ultra diverse and suitable for all occasions? While curly hair is great, it is nice to mix it up every now and again, and thousands of people are opting for straightening brushes over the OG straighteners. Just take a look at our best straightening brush guide for more inspo on how they work.

