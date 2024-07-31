Support truly

Just as we swap our heavy day creams for lightweight SPFs, and our chunky boots for strappy sandals, our fragrance collection requires a seasonal refresh, too.

The summer months see woody, musky scents stowed away in favour of light, fresh fragrances that evoke balmy beach days, al fresco dinner parties and festivals with friends.

When you find your signature scent, just one spritz of it will transport you to a certain place and time. The criterion is simple, with the best summer fragrances being crisp, uplifting and airy.

While the idea of men’s and women’s fragrances is largely superfluous (and mainly a marketing technique), some scents do align better with male olfactory tastes. Tom Ford’s neroli portofino eau de parfum is case in point.

One of the best men’s fragrances for 2024, our writer described the cult cent as “sunshine in a bottle”. Capturing the feeling of a sojourn on the Italian Rivera, your hunt for the perfect men’s summer scent ends here – and it’s even reduced.

Tom Ford neroli portofino eau de parfum: Was £220, now £187, Lookfantastic.com

Described as a “wonderfully summery, exquisitely uplifting blend of Sicilian lemon, bergamot, lavender and amber”, our tester said that the “neroli Portofino’s success lies in its ability to capture a summer’s day on the Italian Rivera and bottle it for use on a rainy day in Ramsbottom”.

A contemporary take on a traditional cologne, the fragrance is housed in a bottle the colour of the Ligurian sea. “It’s like bottled sunshine – though like sunshine, it doesn’t always last as long as you might like, so be prepared to reapply,” they added. Now’s the time to invest before your next summer holiday because Tom Ford’s neroli fragrance has been reduced by 15 per cent.

