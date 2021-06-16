Armpits can be a lot to handle. Sweaty, smelly, hairy; even the well-behaved ones can be a bit of a pain, which is why it is so important to find the right deodorant.

Able to prevent sweat, mitigate odour and soften coarse hair, deodorants are a necessity in anyone's toiletry arsenal.

As more and more men are opting for botox to handle overzealous sweating, lasering their hair to deal with lingering odour or putting ice packs on irritated skin, underarms have become the bane of many.

We don’t want you running off to Harley Street just yet, which is we have been testing some underarm warriors for the last month.

Focusing on residue, scent, sweat prevention and application, we’ve laid out the good, the great and downright gorgeous.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant, 73g: £19, Malin + Goetz

Eucalyptus is one of the freshest ingredients in the game, so it is no surprise it works brilliantly as a deodorant. Famously antibacterial and antiseptic, the formula neutralises odour and instantly cools your underarms upon application, making it ideal post workout when you run a little hotter. The formula itself is lightweight, organic and completely without residue. Definitely the winner.

Clinique For Men anti-perspirant deodorant roll on, 75ml: £15.50, Clinique

Roll-ons are just plain satisfying to apply, especially when the product has a smooth, soothing feel like this one. Without colour, residue or fragrance, Clinique’s cult-favourite deodorant is heaven for sensitive skin or any heavy sweaters out there. On top of that, the packaging is wonderfully durable, so is a good choice for any frequent fliers too.

SA.AL & CO deodorant, 100ml: £24, Beast

The seriously slick bottle hosts some heavyweight ingredients; antibacterial witch hazel, anti-inflammatory sage and anti-fungal lavender all work to strip the skin (and hair) of any nasties. Throw in natural fruit alcohols to saturate any smell and you’ve got a truly great deodorant. Give this spray a go if you are a hairy bloke; roll-on’s or sticks can sometimes pull any underarm hair, whereas a spray just soaks right through without any abrasion.

D.R. Harris & Co Arlington stick deodorant, 75g: £13.50, D.R. Harris

Classic to the core, London’s oldest men’s perfumer has given their beloved Arlington scent the stick treatment. If you are after a fresh, masculine scent without any anti-perspirant properties (which can sometimes irritate sensitive skins) then this is as good as it gets. Crisp, cooling and containing some bacteria destroying bad boys, this is the smart choice for any streamlined grooming bag.

Aesop deodorant, 50ml: £23, Mr Porter

A lot of deodorants focus on being fragrance free, working instead to neutralise odour and eliminate bacteria. Aesop's deodorant does the latter but with a rich, earthy, all-natural aroma, so it’s a great buy for any men who want to switch a sweaty musk for a scented one (note: that should be everyone). The blend of 11 essential oils – soothing eucalyptus and oil-eliminating tea tree oil among them – nourish the skin too, so it’s almost a serum and scent mixed in one.

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare botanical cream deodorant, 50g: £18, Look Fantastic

Speaking of a skincare and scent hybrid, Aurelia has created a cream deodorant. Sound weird? You’ll grow to love the deeply moisturising properties and light scent. This is a great option if you like to apply deodorant before bed, soothing, softening and nourishing the area like an overnight mask. Definitely add to cart if you suffer from irritation.

Tom Ford oud wood deodorant stick, 75ml: £35, Harvey Nichols

Another perfect purchase if you are after something scented, this roll-on is has a softer smell than its eau de parfum (EDP) twin. If you have a dinner or a night out, prime your pits with this before you spray on the EDP; the double hit of oud will have you smelling great all night long.

Anthony alcohol free deodorant, 70ml: £16, Space NK

Specially formulated to deal with ingrown hairs, clogged pores and heavy odours, Anthony uses a blend of botanical extracts to tackle all problems. The best anti-perspirant of the lot, this should be what you reach for to sort out any sordid smells.

Kiehl’s superbly efficient anti-perspirant and deodorant cream, 50ml: £14.50, Feel Unique

It turns out creams are the new roll-ons and for good reason. The emollient nature of them seals the skin to prevent sweat escaping while forcing in active ingredients (in this case, a soothing blend of citrus). Kiehl’s also use micro-sized drying molecules to absorb any odour without residue, so if you run on the sweaty side don’t be afraid of this.

Aqua Di Parma colonia deodorant stick, 75ml: £31, Space NK

Anything this brand touches turns to gold and its deodorant is no different. Capturing the verve and vitality of the Colonia EDP, the stick is every bit as citrus-based and fresh as its brother. It is perfect for summer nights when you don’t want to douse yourself in fragrance but appreciate a light pick-me-up.

The verdict: Men's deodorants

If you want an non-irritating, lightly scented antiperspirant that cools, calms and glides on effortlessly, then it’s got to be the Malin + Goetz eucalyptus deodorant, which feels so refreshing that you’ll want to smear it all over your face. If you can, it’s worth investing in the Aurelia botanical cream deodorant as well to nourish your pits overnight. It’s bourgeois, but all the best things are.

