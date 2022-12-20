Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s still roughly a year to go until Doctor Who returns to our screens, but that doesn’t mean the BBC is leaving fans in the dark. We’ve just received our first look at Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who costume, and it’s fair to say that he might be the trendiest Timelord we’ve seen in a while.

The videos and pictures released by the BBC show Gatwa donning a tangerine jumper paired with a brown and black chequered suit, tan brogues, a necklace and nail tattoos displaying the Gallifreyan alphabet.

Always a popular cosplay costume, the 15th Doctor’s outfit might be one of the easiest and cheapest to replicate in recent memory. According to fans, the ensemble isn’t a custom-made piece, but a get-up that you can easily find on the high street.

The bright orange jumper is apparently an affordable women’s H&M jumper that can be bought for just £14.99. While the other pieces are significantly more expensive, you can get the boots from Grenson (£350, Grenson.com) and the jacquard overcoat and trousers are from Nanushka.

Details about the next series of Doctor Who are still thin on the ground. The latest bit of Doctor Who news came last month when Coronation Street’s Millie Gibson was revealed as the latest companion, but that does give fans time to get their costumes prepared for when Gatwa does eventually fly onto our screens in his Tardis. Here’s where you can buy the orange H&M jumper ahead of season 14’s return.

H&M orange knit jumper: £14.99, Hm.com

(H&M )

The jumper that Ncuti Gatwa will be wearing on the next series of Doctor Who is reportedly this short jumper from H&M. It’s made from a soft knit and features a round, rib-trimmed neckline, dropped shoulders and long sleeves with close-fitting cuffs. While it’s technically a woman’s jumper, Gatwa’s certainly pulling it off, and fans have been sizing up to fit into the 15th Doctor’s new garb. Sizes range from XXS to XL.

