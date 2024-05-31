CeraVe’s blemish control gel is perfect for getting rid of spots fast

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There are few things as frustrating as waking up with a breakout you weren’t expecting. Whether you’re acne-prone or only occasionally have to deal with spots, you’ll know there’s never a quick fix that zaps them away and they can be painful, sore and hard to treat.

As someone with persistent hormonal acne, I’m very aware of how hard it can be to get rid of pesky spots and the lingering redness around them. It’s not completely hopeless however, as I’ve tried and tested many spot treatments and found this CeraVe gel does a stellar job at calming inflammation, reducing breakouts and preventing new ones from taking their place.

Much like the rest of CeraVe’s line of affordable skincare products, it’s budget-friendly too, comes in a larger packaging than any other spot treatments on the market and works quickly to soothe sore skin.

How I tested CeraVe’s blemish control gel

open image in gallery I often reach for this gel when I get an unexpected hormonal breakout ( Louise Whitbread )

CeraVe’s blemish control gel has been in my skincare arsenal for some time. I reach for it when a smattering of spots appear on my chin – I apply it to the area, on cleansed, dry skin. But I’ve also tested its moisturiser claims by using it sparingly all over my face to see how fast it absorbs, how comfortable it feels on the skin and if it reduces overall breakouts.