CeraVe’s blemish control gel is perfect for getting rid of spots fast

CeraVe blemish control gel moisturiser
- Key ingredients : Salicylic acid and niacinamide
- Product type: Gel
- Why we love it
- Dries clear and leaves no trace behind
- Can be worn beneath makeup
This blemish-busting gel is formulated with two per cent salicylic acid and niacinamide. The former is a beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) that decongests clogged pores and excess oils, which is what often causes breakouts. Meanwhile, niacinamide can shrink enlarged pores and decrease blackheads, while brightening skin tone.
It’s a clear, fragrance-free, lightweight gel designed to be dabbed onto targeted areas, but it can also be used all over the face without drying your skin out. If I’m having a particularly bad breakout, I’ll apply it to cleansed skin throughout the day and before bed.
Unlike other spot treatments that dry out the area and leave skin flaky, and are impossible to apply make-up on top of, this dries down clear, feels weightless and is suitable for sensitive skin types. Consistent use reduces the size of spots, their redness, and the horrible throbbing sensation that larger whiteheads come with.
The 40ml tube is generously sized, especially compared to other spot treatments on the market, and is a great first step in fighting acne.