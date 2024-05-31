Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

CeraVe’s blemish control gel is perfect for getting rid of spots fast

It can be used all over to replace your typical moisturiser or as a targeted treatment

Sponsored by
Louise Whitbread
Freelance beauty editor
Friday 31 May 2024 16:31 BST
(The Independent )

There are few things as frustrating as waking up with a breakout you weren’t expecting. Whether you’re acne-prone or only occasionally have to deal with spots, you’ll know there’s never a quick fix that zaps them away and they can be painful, sore and hard to treat.

As someone with persistent hormonal acne, I’m very aware of how hard it can be to get rid of pesky spots and the lingering redness around them. It’s not completely hopeless however, as I’ve tried and tested many spot treatments and found this CeraVe gel does a stellar job at calming inflammation, reducing breakouts and preventing new ones from taking their place.

Much like the rest of CeraVe’s line of affordable skincare products, it’s budget-friendly too, comes in a larger packaging than any other spot treatments on the market and works quickly to soothe sore skin.

Related stories

How I tested CeraVe’s blemish control gel

I often reach for this gel when I get an unexpected hormonal breakout
I often reach for this gel when I get an unexpected hormonal breakout (Louise Whitbread)

CeraVe’s blemish control gel has been in my skincare arsenal for some time. I reach for it when a smattering of spots appear on my chin – I apply it to the area, on cleansed, dry skin. But I’ve also tested its moisturiser claims by using it sparingly all over my face to see how fast it absorbs, how comfortable it feels on the skin and if it reduces overall breakouts.

CeraVe blemish control gel moisturiser

indybest cerave blemish gel
  • Key ingredients : Salicylic acid and niacinamide
  • Product type: Gel
  • Why we love it
    • Dries clear and leaves no trace behind
    • Can be worn beneath makeup

This blemish-busting gel is formulated with two per cent salicylic acid and niacinamide. The former is a beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) that decongests clogged pores and excess oils, which is what often causes breakouts. Meanwhile, niacinamide can shrink enlarged pores and decrease blackheads, while brightening skin tone.

It’s a clear, fragrance-free, lightweight gel designed to be dabbed onto targeted areas, but it can also be used all over the face without drying your skin out. If I’m having a particularly bad breakout, I’ll apply it to cleansed skin throughout the day and before bed.

Unlike other spot treatments that dry out the area and leave skin flaky, and are impossible to apply make-up on top of, this dries down clear, feels weightless and is suitable for sensitive skin types. Consistent use reduces the size of spots, their redness, and the horrible throbbing sensation that larger whiteheads come with.

The 40ml tube is generously sized, especially compared to other spot treatments on the market, and is a great first step in fighting acne.

  1. £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: CeraVe blemish control gel moisturiser

For £15, you can’t go wrong with this huge Cerave’s blemish control gel. Not only does it feel comfortable on the skin, but I love how it can be used as a targeted spot treatment (my preferred way of applying it) or all-over if breakouts are more widespread. Not only is it budget-friendly, but a little goes a long way so it will last you months. I’ll definitely continue using this.

If you’re looking for more skincare recommendations, read our review of the best spot treatments for banishing blemishes and preventing breakouts

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in