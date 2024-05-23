This LED face mask reduced puffiness almost immediately

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

When curating a skincare regime of essentials, moisturisers, eye creams, serums and SPFs all come to mind – but sometimes you need a little more oomph. Enter: LED face masks.

While these pricey, high-tech gadgets may not be “essential”, we definitely can’t argue with the results they yield.

Dermatologists and beauty editors alike rave about the benefits of LED masks, from (deep breath) brightening spots, reducing wrinkles and lightening spots to treating acne, increasing elasticity and reducing oil secretion.

For the uninitiated, these masks use varied wavelengths and coloured light to tackle skincare concerns – think red light as an anti-ageing treatment to promote collagen production and blue light to target acne-causing bacteria.

If you’re in the market for an LED mask, you want to be sure you’re investing in a top-quality brand (after all, they don’t come cheap). Luckily, Sensse’s professional LED face mask comes expert-recommended. Here’s everything you need to know.

Sensse professional LED face mask: £139.99, Lookfantastic.com

( Sensse )

“If you’re after an LED mask that does it all, look no further than this Sensse pick,” our tester said in their review of the best LED face masks. “With four settings, each corresponding to a different coloured light, it boosts lymphatic flow, fights fine lines and wrinkles, battles blemishes and evens out skin tone and texture through 90 LEDs.”

Plugging into a small rechargeable controller, you can wear it around the house while the 10-minute treatment (five minutes for beginners) truly gets to work.

Our tester said they started seeing results after just one use, with face puffiness reducing almost immediately. “And after using it every other day for around four weeks, acne marks started to fade and a more even skin tone was achieved,” they added.

While it might be a pricey purchase, the Sensse mask promises impressive results – so consider it a long-term investment for your skincare.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for more skincare recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best facial moisturisers for 2024.