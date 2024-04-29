This Drunk Elephant x Lookfantastic set has everything you need for an on-the-go skincare routine with glistening results. Designed to give you the softest skin yet and enhance your natural radiance, this set uses skin-loving ingredients such as ceramides for moisture-boosting results and skin protection. You’ll also find ingredients like AHA/BHA for an at-home “peel” and niacinamide for brightening.

You don’t get a much better combination of luxury skincare and value for money than this set, so be sure to get yourself a box while there is 20 per cent off. You and your skin will thank us later. So, let’s take a look at each of the five products that you’ll find inside.

First up is the Drunk Elephant beste no. 9 jelly cleanser, which is one of the brand’s bestsellers, especially among those with younger, teenage skin. The definition of gentle but tough, it removes oils, makeup, grime and pollution from the skin with ease, while still being kind to sensitive skin. Using coconut-based surfactants, the wash is able to dissolve impurities from the skin leaving it feeling refreshed and renewed every time. A great product to kick off your skincare routine.

Next, is Drunk Elephant’s answer to a gentle retinol serum, the a-gloei maretinol oil, which offers 0.5 per cent concentration, making it ideal for retinol newbies. The product seeks to even both skin tone and texture while ultimately strengthening the skin in the process by protecting it from environmental aggressors. A stellar pick for those looking to soften the appearance of fine lines and imperfections.

Perhaps one of Drunk Elephant’s most popular products, consistently selling out every summer, you’ll also get your hands on a 5ml version of the b-goldi bright drops, which are a great way to combine skincare with tanning. Suitable for both the face and body, simply mix one or two drops of this with your usual moisturiser or serum and let the glowing begin. The drops have plenty of skin-boosting ingredients, including a five per cent concentration of niacinamide with mulberry leaf extract to even out skin tone and pigmentation. The bronzing element adds a subtle but noticeably sun-kissed glow, which is a must-have for the summer.

You also get a 30 ml version of the brand’s lala retro whipped cream, which is perfect for adding intense hydration to dry skin. This product is ideal for thirsty complexions as it nourishes and protects the skin’s natural barrier at the same time, using six African oils, alongside a plant ceramide complex to do so. It can even help with fine lines, making it a great all-rounder face cream for fresh, brighter skin.

Last, but by no means least, is a 15 ml size of the T.L.C. sukari babyfacial, which uses a supercharged 25 per cent AHA and two per cent BHA blend to smooth textorial irregularities of the skin, such as the appearance of pores and fine lines. It also features a delicious sounding-smoothie of antioxidants including matcha, milk thistle, apple and pomegranate for a soothing and conditioning effect on the skin.

We would recommend doing a patch test before applying this product all over and to not mix it with other products. The brand states that it can be left on for up to 20 minutes however, if it’s your first time using it, we’d suggest trying just 10 minutes instead.