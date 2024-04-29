Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

This Drunk Elephant skincare edit worth £111 has been reduced to just £60 – Here’s how to buy it

The edit is packed full of luxurious skin-loving products from the internet’s favourite skincare brand

Ella Duggan
Monday 29 April 2024 17:37
This set includes five of the brand’s most sought-after products
This set includes five of the brand’s most sought-after products (The Independent )

Skincare sets are a great way to sample a selection of a brand’s hero products at a much more affordable price. Helping you to test out what products you really like before committing to the full size, while also re-stocking your travel-sized essentials.

So when we heard that dermatologist and TikTok-approved skincare brand Drunk Elephant had released a brand new edit in collaboration with online beauty retailer Lookfantastic, we knew we had to get our hands on it. And boy were we happy we did.

This set is incredible value for money. Incuding five of Drunk Elephant’s most popular and sought-after products, the edit is worth more than £111. And, while it retails at £75, which is already a brilliant saving, right now you can get an additional 20 per cent off, taking it from over £100 down to a very tempting £60.

We suggest you snap up this deal while you still can but, if you still need convincing, keep reading for our in-depth look at what’s inside this swoon-worthy skincare edit.

How we tested the Drunk Elephant x Lookfantastic drunk in love edit

We couldn’t wait to get our hands on this amazing set (Ella Duggan)

When it came to testing the products inside this edit, we followed Drunk Elephant’s instructions to the tee, making sure not to over or underuse so that we really got the best out of them. We tried them away from our usual skincare products so we could see how the they reacted with our skin, making sure to note any minor or major changes.

Drunk Elephant x Lookfantastic drunk in love edit

Drunk-in-love-edit-indybest
  • Why we love it
    • A mix of everything your skin needs
    • A great way to acquire travel sized products
    • Excellent value for money

This Drunk Elephant x Lookfantastic set has everything you need for an on-the-go skincare routine with glistening results. Designed to give you the softest skin yet and enhance your natural radiance, this set uses skin-loving ingredients such as ceramides for moisture-boosting results and skin protection. You’ll also find ingredients like AHA/BHA for an at-home “peel” and niacinamide for brightening.

You don’t get a much better combination of luxury skincare and value for money than this set, so be sure to get yourself a box while there is 20 per cent off. You and your skin will thank us later. So, let’s take a look at each of the five products that you’ll find inside.

First up is the Drunk Elephant beste no. 9 jelly cleanser, which is one of the brand’s bestsellers, especially among those with younger, teenage skin. The definition of gentle but tough, it removes oils, makeup, grime and pollution from the skin with ease, while still being kind to sensitive skin. Using coconut-based surfactants, the wash is able to dissolve impurities from the skin leaving it feeling refreshed and renewed every time. A great product to kick off your skincare routine.

Read more: Best vitamin C serums, according to our beauty expert

Next, is Drunk Elephant’s answer to a gentle retinol serum, the a-gloei maretinol oil, which offers 0.5 per cent concentration, making it ideal for retinol newbies. The product seeks to even both skin tone and texture while ultimately strengthening the skin in the process by protecting it from environmental aggressors. A stellar pick for those looking to soften the appearance of fine lines and imperfections.

Perhaps one of Drunk Elephant’s most popular products, consistently selling out every summer, you’ll also get your hands on a 5ml version of the b-goldi bright drops, which are a great way to combine skincare with tanning. Suitable for both the face and body, simply mix one or two drops of this with your usual moisturiser or serum and let the glowing begin. The drops have plenty of skin-boosting ingredients, including a five per cent concentration of niacinamide with mulberry leaf extract to even out skin tone and pigmentation. The bronzing element adds a subtle but noticeably sun-kissed glow, which is a must-have for the summer. 

You also get a 30 ml version of the brand’s lala retro whipped cream, which is perfect for adding intense hydration to dry skin. This product is ideal for thirsty complexions as it nourishes and protects the skin’s natural barrier at the same time, using six African oils, alongside a plant ceramide complex to do so. It can even help with fine lines, making it a great all-rounder face cream for fresh, brighter skin.

Read more: 19 best tinted moisturisers for lightweight coverage

Last, but by no means least, is a 15 ml size of the T.L.C. sukari babyfacial, which uses a supercharged 25 per cent AHA and two per cent BHA blend to smooth textorial irregularities of the skin, such as the appearance of pores and fine lines. It also features a delicious sounding-smoothie of antioxidants including matcha, milk thistle, apple and pomegranate for a soothing and conditioning effect on the skin. 

We would recommend doing a patch test before applying this product all over and to not mix it with other products. The brand states that it can be left on for up to 20 minutes however, if it’s your first time using it, we’d suggest trying just 10 minutes instead.

  1. £60 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Drunk Elephant x Lookfantastic drunk in love edit

We think this beauty edit from Drunk Elephant and Lookfantastic is a total steal, winning on value and on quality. Not only is it a great way to try some of Drunk Elephant’s best-sellers without committing to the full-sized (and full-priced) products, but it also keeps you stocked up with high-quality skincare goodness for any holidays you may have coming up. Speaking of holidays, we especially loved the b-goldi bronzing drops, which are sure to be an essential item for us this summer. Plus, the beste face wash is the gentle but tough on makeup cleanser that we didn’t know we needed.

Want more skincare holy grails? Check out our article on the best retinol products

