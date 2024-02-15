Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are two types of people when it comes to skincare – those who enjoy experimenting with new treatments, ingredients and formulas, and those who neglect their routine. Quite frankly, I’ve been lurching between the two. Some months have been a huge success, with a far more extensive and strict routine, while in others it’s been a struggle to simply take my make-up off. Whichever camp you fall in, Faace is a skincare brand that will intrigue you with its pared-back, simplified approach to ingredients and results.

Taking on the dragons in this week’s Dragons’ Den episode, the brand was founded on the mission of providing “a solution to skin that’s been disrupted by life”. Faace is looking to cut through the noise; rejecting the endless marketing ploys and technical jargon that dominates the skincare sphere. It’s certainly aimed at the busy millennial, priding itself on creating skincare for those of us who are too busy or burned out to read complicated ingredient lists, or too broke to visit a dermatologist.

Its minimalistic range features four masks and two cleansers that are all tailored to different skin scenarios as opposed to skin types. From “period faace” to “tired faace”, each formula looks to treat a particular ailment and is broken down to justify every ingredient in an accessible way. The brand has impressive eco-credentials, too.

I’m usually quite sceptical of beauty brands that centre their branding around such a tailored skincare approach: can one product really do it all when it comes to tackling hormonal breakouts? I tried a few products from Faace’s line to find out.

How I tested Faace face masks

I tested two of the brand’s masks: period faace (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com) and tired faace (£16.20, Lookfantastic.com). Perfect timing, as I was facing a serious two-day hangover while being on my period – the worst kind of double whammy. Although these masks are designed to treat a specific concern, they are multi-use, which I love. You can use it as a priming moisturiser before your make-up, as a quick five-minute mask or as an overnight treatment, depending on your needs – so I tested them in all of these scenarios to see how they performed. Keep reading for what I though.