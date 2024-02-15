Faace period face mask
The period treatment mask is aimed at skin that is “unnecessarily shiny or super dry – or both” and looks to rebalance your complexion and combat hormonal breakouts. I do suffer from temperamental skin generally, but even more so during my cycle, and recognise my skin in this description as it changes from dry to oily with painful breakouts and sensitivity. I’d usually try to keep hormonal acne at bay with a cocktail of skincare products and a complicated routine, including niacinamide, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and ceramides. I was thankful to see some of these familiar ingredients present in this mask, alongside more natural ingredients that I wouldn’t usually dabble in, including lavender for its antiseptic properties and hormonal balancing, and green tea for soothing inflammation.
The potent mask gave me everything I needed in one treatment, without any irritation – the gel-like formula is strongly scented, which usually rings alarm bells for my sensitive skin, but applied smoothly without any discomfort. It dried down relatively quickly, unlike thicker face masks, which meant I could go about my day (read: nurse my sore head on the sofa). I kept the treatment on overnight and was impressed to see my skin looking clearer and far less inflamed – angry breakouts calmed down and the texture appeared smoother.