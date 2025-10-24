This Garnier vitamin C SPF is my daily go-to – and it’s less than £10

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

When it comes to skincare, I favour low-maintenance, hybrid formulas that can shave minutes off my routine. Eliminating the need for multiple steps, tinted SPFs protect my skin from sun damage, while giving me glowy, pigmented coverage – a win-win in my book.

But with some of the best formulas on the market costing upwards of £30 for a small tube (I’m looking at you, Ultra Violette and Supergoop!), I’m always looking for budget buys that can do the job just as well.

Enter: Garnier’s vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow (a mouthful, I know). The formula sits beside a brightening serum – the UK’s number one bestselling vitamin C serum – SPF spray, micellar water and liquid toner in Garnier’s glow-getting vitamin C range, which is lauded by beauty editors and skincare buffs alike.

The budget buy is my go-to tinted SPF, thanks to the lightweight formula that’s easy to blend across your face. Plus, the SPF50 formulation has all bases covered when it comes to sun protection.

Designed to be one-shade-fits-all, the cream gives your skin a glowy and lightweight coverage. The slimline tube is perfect for packing in your bag and topping up when you want a little more coverage during the day.

The best part is that it costs a little more than £10 – here’s why Garnier’s tinted SPF should be in your next beauty haul.

How we tested

Testing the Garnier vitamin C SPF ( Daisy Lester )

Testing the vitamin C-infused formula alongside more premium products, I’ve worn it for beach days and office days. Considering the ease of application (whether with a brush, sponge or fingers), coverage claims, staying power, the look and feel on my skin, as well as its SPF credentials, here’s my verdict on Garnier’s tinted SPF.

( Look Fantastic )

SPF: 50

50 Key ingredients : Vitamin C

: Vitamin C Shades: One

Garnier’s budget vitamin C fluid glow face cream gives premium formulas a serious run for their money. With SPF50, it offers high UV protection, while the formula itself has a super lightweight, gel-like consistency that is seamless and smooth to apply. It’s easily blended with your fingers, and the texture isn’t greasy – it absorbs quickly, too. While there’s a slight sunscreen scent to the formula, it’s not off-putting.

The pigment is glowy and blurring rather than tinted, as it’s designed to suit all skin tones (those on TikTok praise it as being brown- and dark-skin-friendly).

The SPF offers glowy coverage ( Daisy Lester )

I’ve found that the pinky hue adapts to my skin tone for dewy, plump and glowy results, and the coverage works to mask small blemishes too. The light coverage is equally impressive, with one application lasting a good six hours.

Some might find the coverage a little too light, but the good news is that the formula sits nicely under other face bases. If you’re layering it under foundation or concealer, you won’t find any piling, with the Garnier formula doubling up as an SPF primer. For the price and generous tube size (40ml), this is a hero high street buy.

The verdict: Garnier vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow

Easily rivalling more premium tinted SPF formulas, Garnier’s vitamin C face cream not only provides SPF50 protection but also gives skin a glowy, lightweight coverage. The finish is long-lasting and dewy, while the value for money is stellar at less than £10.

