La Roche Posay’s bestselling SPF has a new formula, so we put it to the test

Buy now £18, Lookfantastic.com

The technology

First, a quick science lesson: the sun emits UVA and UVB rays. The former are present all year round and can penetrate clouds and windows, and unlike UVB rays, which are strongest in summer and cause skin to burn, there is no signal to help you know that they are causing damage.

So, in short, when you notice the damage that’s been caused – usually in the form of lines, wrinkles and pigmentation – it’s too late. That’s why prevention is key, and is also why dermatologists and skin experts are always advising year-round use of broad-spectrum sunscreen.

However, new research by La Roche-Posay has shown that long UVA rays – which make up 30 per cent of the UV spectrum – are able to penetrate deeper than both UVB and shorter UVA rays. The brand says this means they cause more significant damage to collagen structures which can lead to a loss of elasticity, wrinkles and sagging, as well as causing pigmentation and sun spots.

Read more: La Roche-Posay has launched a new SPF moisturiser

To help counteract that, La Roche-Posay has developed a new filter – named Mexoryl 400 – which has 25 patents pending and has been designed to protect skin against the most damaging rays associated with signs of premature ageing.

The formula

Anybody who’s used the original anthelios invisible fluid SPF50+ will tell you that it’s an incredible formula: it’s water-like in texture, absorbs quickly and easily into skin, doesn’t look or feel greasy or leave any residue and is traceless when worn underneath make-up. It doesn’t leave a chalky finish or white cast either. In short, it’s the ideal sunscreen and that’s why it’s loved so much.

So, to hear that it’s been reformulated might make existing fans worry – but there’s absolutely no need to at all. Our tester is somebody who’s used the original, and in all honesty, there is absolutely zero noticeable difference between the two. It’s literally just an amped-up, more effective version – and that’s exactly how a reformulation of a much-loved product should work.

The application

Like the original, anthelios UVMUNE 400 does need a good shake prior to application, and it comes out fairly watery – first time users might be caught short with the runny formula, but it’s something you’ll soon get used to.

Read more: The French skincare brands you need to know about

Experts say you need to use around half a teaspoon to cover your face and neck in order to get adequate protection. Or you can use the “two finger method” – where you squeeze two strips of sunscreen from the tip to the base of your index and middle fingers – which is an easier way to measure the amount you’re applying.

It absorbs super quickly into skin, and although it may look slightly white at first, it blends easily and is virtually invisible within a few seconds. It feels like nothing, too, isn’t at all sticky or greasy and it dries down to a natural-looking matte finish ideal for applying make-up on top of.

The verdict: La Roche-Posay anthelios UVMUNE 400 invisible fluid SPF50

Overall, we can’t fault this sunscreen at all. La Roche-Posay really is doing the most when it comes to ensuring its products provide adequate protection while creating formulas that are cosmetically pleasing and a joy to use.

We were a little bit concerned when we found out the brand was reformulating its bestseller, but if we hadn’t been told then there’d be no way of knowing that it had changed at all. It still looks, feels and applies like the very same formula that millions of people know, love and use every single day, but with improved protection – and for that reason, we are huge advocates.