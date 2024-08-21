Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. Why trust us?

This balm is an overnight miracle worker for dry and dull skin

Ren’s formula soothes, softens and nourishes skin by morning

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 21 August 2024 15:58 BST
The brand uses naturally-derivied ingredients
The brand uses naturally-derivied ingredients (iStock/The Independent )

The “clean girl” aesthetic has been trending on TikTok, but this pared-back approach to beauty is nothing new. In fact, British brand Ren has been a pioneer in clean skincare for more than two decades.

Getting its brand name from the Swedish word for “clean”, Ren was created in 2000 when its founder’s pregnant wife began experiencing sensitivity from her everyday beauty products. From its bestselling ready steady glow tonic (£22.50, Lookfantastic.com) and protection cream (£30, Lookfantastic.com) to the dark circle eye cream (£36.75, Lookfantastic.com) and the barrier support elixir (£33, Lookfantastic.com), its roster of products favours naturally-derived ingredients that are kind to both the planet and your skin.

Ren’s efficacious formulas are not only great for sensitive skin and eczema, but also young skin. I was first introduced to Ren when my mum got me a gift set for Christmas as a teenager first getting into skincare. Its formulas are still a staple of my beauty routine, from the glow-getting tonic to the brightening eye cream.

The brand’s overnight recovery balm, however, is a relatively new addition to my evening line-up – and I’ve found it’s a miracle worker for dry and dull skin. Infused with nourishing lipids like olive, almond, linseed and jojoba, the gel-based formula soaks into the skin for a radiance complexion by morning.

How I tested

My skin in the morning after the balm got to work overnight
My skin in the morning after the balm got to work overnight (Daisy Lester)

I’ve been using the balm for around two months, applying it each evening after using my serum and before eye cream. To help the product melt into my skin, I warm it up in my hand before massaging in upward motions across my face and decolletage. From ease of application to the results in the morning, here’s my verdict on Ren’s overnight recovery balm.

Ren clean skincare evercalm overnight recovery balm

Ren overnight balm
  • Size: 15ml, 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Almond, borage, linseed oils, jojoba and sunflower oils
  • Why we love it
    • Quick and easy application
    • Melts effortlessly into skin
    • Softens and soothes
    • Radiant skin by morning
  1.  £15 from Lookfantastic.com
The verdict: Ren clean skincare evercalm overnight recovery balm

Yes, Ren’s overnight recovery balm is at the pricier end of the spectrum – but the radiant results justify the splurge. The balm melts effortlessly into the skin for a hydrated, smooth and glowy complexion by morning, while long-term use will prevent dry matches and the appearance of pores. I won’t be returning to my old night cream any time soon.

