Shopping luxury fashion is a tough game. You could fall in love with a Balenciaga boot, save up to buy it, only to wear it once and then spot it in the sale. Annoying, to say the least.

So, if you know that exact feeling, whether it’s Balenciaga, Ba&Sh or any other brand, then you’ll want to keep reading below as we’ve rounded up the best of the designer sales from Matches, Selfridges and Farfetch.

Or, if you don’t know the feeling and are just a bit of an expert savvy shopper, then you may want to take a peek too. After all, it will save endless scrolling through some still extremely expensive items.

With options from Ganni, Stella McCartney, and even the much-loved Balenciaga triple S trainers all getting a price cut, it’s hard to say no. And, for anyone looking to do a holiday shop, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s just winter clothes included here.

So, without further ado, keep reading below for savings of up to 70 per cent.

Read more:

Matches Fashion

Ganni recycled shell tote bag: Was £205, now £61, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

Ganni is growing from strength to strength. When it comes to fashion that sits somewhere between high-street and high-end prices, it’s hard to beat. So, at 70 per cent off, this recycled shell tote bag is quite the steal. It has a drawstring closure and utilitarian webbing straps for ultimate versatility, working as a gym, weekend, or even an everyday bag large enough to store your laptop, charger and essentials. And, with the brand ethos revolving around more sustainable materials, it’s made from 100 per cent recycled polyester and is sure to last you for years on end.

Buy now

Isabel Marant Dipazo flounced belted denim jacket: Was £670, now £201, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

A denim jacket is a basic everyday essential, but this one has taken the standard design and turned it on its head. With a frill collar, silver buttons and a matching belt it’s definitely a bit of an eyecatching piece that will see you from season to season with no trouble. Pair with a black slip dress in the summer, or leggings and a chunky knit in winter, and this will soon feel like a bargain in no time.

Buy now

Carlotha Ray floral-embroidered satin slippers: Was £320, now £96, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

Anyone looking for a new summer slip-on, or browsing for a holiday shop, is going to want to take a look at these. With a whopping 70 per cent off, they’re top of our wishlist right now. Turning the brand’s signature laser-cut technique into a sweet floral embroidery, the slippers come in khaki green and black and are made from satin and rubber. Wear with anything from jeans and a simple white T-shirt to a black slip dress like the model to get a great number of wears out of these new buys.

Buy now

Stella McCartney X MYFAWNWY Timothy silk-twill shorts: Was £575, now £172, Matchesfashion.com

(Matches Fashion )

These won’t be for everyone, granted. But for those who will spot them and instantly love them, they are a great summer buy. Again, at 70 per cent off they’ve dropped down by a colossal £400. Designed by New York based studio Myfawnwy and famous British designer, Stella McCartney, these green, pink and yellow marble print instantly stand out, and it will be hard to find something that gives that same summer vibe.

Buy now

Selfridges

Balenciaga Women’s Triple S faux-leather and mesh trainers: Was £825, now £579, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges )

The Balenciaga tripe S trainers need no introduction. We’re sure you’ve spotted them on countless celebrities, influencers and maybe even a few of your fashionable friends. But, thanks to the Selfridges sale, they’re now an impressive 30 per cent off in the silver colourway. Of course, they won’t be for everyone, but die-hard fans should take note.

Buy now

Prada PR08XS 55 sunglasses: Was £263, now £132, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges )

It’s hard to go wrong with sunglasses. And, they’re one of the best ways to get your hands on some of the best designer brands for less. Any Iris Apfel fans may have already spotted the likeness to her own iconic round glasses, and that only makes them better in our books. Currently half price you’re sure to get your money’s worth out of these tinted rims as when properly cared for (and stored in the box rather than loose in a drawer) they really can last a lifetime.

Buy now

Aspinal of London Stella leather satchel bag: Was £450, now £382.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

A classic black crossbody really is an everyday essential, and while, at only 15 per cent off, this may not be the best discount in our round-up, it’s still a pretty good saving considering the price. Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and countless other royals are fans of the brand, and with Mother’s Day right around the corner this could be quite the show-stopping gift.

Buy now

Gucci YA147503 G-frame fabric strap stainless steel quartz watch: Was £680, now £510, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges )

Again, at over £500, this isn’t exactly a bargain. But a saving of 25 per cent on Gucci is still quite impressive. Whether you’ve got a big birthday coming up, or just really fancy giving yourself a big treat, it’s hard to go wrong with this classic watch.

Like so many of these designer buys, this is sure to last you a lifetime, with the famous stripes never going out of style. It’s also water-resistant to up to 30 metres and, of course, comes in branded Gucci packaging with a two-year manufacturer’s guarantee.

Buy now

Farfetch

​​Société Anonyme mid-rise flared trousers: Was £233, now £70, Farfetch.com

(Farfetch )

Flared trousers are having a real moment with the sexy Seventies coming through as a real style inspiration this summer. So, these mid-rise flare trousers are quite perfect. Now an impressive (and apt) 70 per cent off, the cotton elastane mix works well for both workwear with a classic white shirt, and casual with a simple T-shirt and denim jacket.

Buy now

Ba&Sh Qetsia check-flannel shirt: Was £320, now £160, Farfetch.com

(Farfetch )

Once associated with only lumberjacks, the check-flannel shirt has made its way into our wardrobes becoming quite the regular go-to. Perfect with jeans for a casual errand-running look, while also taking you to the pub for Sunday lunch, one should never underestimate the flannel shirt. And this option from Ba&Sh is now half price. The pink and yellow stripes work perfectly for spring, summer and autumn, meaning you’ll get months of wear out of it too.

Buy now

Pringle of Scotland wide-leg cropped pintuck jeans: Was £287, now £86, Farfetch.com

(Farfetch )

Of course we had to include a pair of jeans in our designer sales round-up, because who doesn’t reach for this wardrobe essential almost daily? This Pringle option takes the classic denim into the modern trends with a cropped length, wide-leg cut and an eye-catching seam down the front. We doubt we need to give you styling tips for these, as you’d slot them in in place of your regular go-to’s and we’re sure you’ll be reaching for them time and time again.

Buy now

See by Chloé pussy-bow denim minidress: Was £250, now £150, Farfetch.com

(Farfetch )

This is possibly our favourite sale find so far. But, we clearly aren’t the only ones who think so as the sizes left are few and far between. For the lucky few who still have their size in stock, we’re very jealous. Perfect for the spring and summer season, and paired with cowboy boots on the model, it’s definitely a great 2022 minidress that will get plenty of wear.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jackets, coats and other fashion offers, try the links below:

After a beauty bargain instead? Take a look at our March 2022 beauty sale guide