Bioderma’s aftersun is a must-have for the UK heatwave and beyond

You know that feeling when you’ve spent a little too long in the sun and your skin is crying out for hydration? That’s when an aftersun comes in. Often coming in the form of creams, lotions and gels, they’re full of soothing ingredients to help get your skin back on track after being exposed to the sun.

One brand that’s famous for its innovative science-backed skincare – and its world-famous micellar water – is Bioderma. Founded 40 years ago, it puts eco biology (or the eco systems that function within our skin) and compounding biology with dermatology at the centre of all of its products.

And the brand’s aftersun is no different. Coming in a milky formula, it includes ingredients such as allantoin and gingko biloba gel which soothe overheated skin and leave out the bad stuff, such as alcohol denat which can actually be drying and unsuitable for sensitive skin types.

It’s clearly a must-have this summer (particularly as the UK braces for a heatwave), so read on to find out why the Bioderma aftersun milk took the top spot in our review of the best aftersun.

Bioderma photoderm aftersun moisturiser: £15, Lookfantastic.com

Particularly good for sensitive skin, our reviewer said that “this lightweight aftersun instantly absorbs into the skin with minimal rubbing, for an immediate cooling effect”. The milky formula uses patented cellular bioprotection technology to “protect your skin against cell damage from UV rays and other stressors”.

“Our skin felt healthy and hydrated for the whole night,” concluded our tester, saying they, “really couldn’t find a fault” with the formula. Sensitive skin or not, this is well worth throwing in your suitcase to give your skin some relief after being exposed to the sun. A great buy ahead of the UK’s heatwave.

