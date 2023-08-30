Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although summer is at an end, if you’ve managed to catch yourself a bit of tan – be it from UK sun or a holiday abroad – the chances are, you’re going to want to keep hold of it.

With the UK weather as unpredictable as ever, ensuring you prolong your summer glow is crucial and luckily, there are a few products on the market these days that can help you do just that.

From after sun lotions to gradual tan creams, we’re pretty keen to try it all to keep our skin glowing post-holiday, as well as ensuring the right sun protection and care measures are taken.

Enter Lancaster’s golden tan maximizer after sun lotion which promises to prolong your bronzed skin for up to one month, as well as said to help repair the skin after intense sun exposure by calming and comforting it.

With a range of these types of moisturisers available, it’s hard to know which ones actually work. That’s where we at IndyBest come in, testing products so you can feel more assured before you purchase. Putting Lancaster’s claims to the test, here’s how we got on...

How we tested

We waited until after we came back from a summer holiday with a fresh (and pretty impressive, if we do say so ourselves) tan before embarking on the prolonging journey. We applied it to our face and body once a day, in place of our regular body moisturiser and although it was very hard, as sun worshippers, we avoided being in the sun for large periods of time so that we could fairly assess the magic of Lancaster’s golden tan maximizer after sun lotion.