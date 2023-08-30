Lancaster golden tan maximizer after sun lotion
- Best: Prolonging your tan
- Available sizes: 125ml, 250ml, 400ml
- Where to apply: Face and body
- Key ingredients: Buriti oil
The first thing we always take note when trying a new skincare product is its texture and scent. While some after sun lotions can be thick and sticky, this cream was lightweight and absorbed quickly into our skin, while still delivering a nourishing sense. The smell was also quite pleasant and completely inoffensive so you would have no trouble seamlessly swapping your usual moisturiser for this new product in the month after a holiday.
Made with natural products such as buriti oil, Lancaster’s tan activator complex works to intensify melanin production to aim to extend the user’s golden tan. In addition to making your tan last longer, the after sun element of the lotion also features a repairing complex to calm your skin and reduce any risk of peeling.
We obviously kept a visual track of how tanned our skin remained – any tan-obsessee will be doing this anyway – but what we were really impressed with was how other people commented on the fact that we seemed more tanned than the previous time they saw us post-holiday. If ever we needed validation of the success rate of a product, this is it!
While we also noticed a softness and suppleness to our skin with each use, we can’t exactly confirm as to whether this is truly unique to the golden tan maximizer after sun lotion or not – as we would usually find that there was less chance of peeling and dry skin with regular moisturising (with any cream) post-tanning.