Babies are much more sensitive to the sun than adults and older children which is why it’s important to keep their delicate skin protected with a sunscreen in the summer or whenever it’s unseasonably sunny.

Dermatologists advise applying sunscreen to babies over the age of six months. Before this age, it’s recommended to cover up your baby’s skin when exposed to direct sunlight or, alternatively, place them in the shade. Other tips include using a sun cover for walks in the pram, putting them in loose, long-sleeved clothing and keeping them in shaded areas – such as under a tree or a parasol.

When choosing the ideal sunscreen for your baby, it’s important to look carefully at the ingredients. There is a key difference between SPF for babies and for adults – namely that the former is made with fewer chemicals to ensure their skin doesn’t react – but the best ones to opt for are mineral sunscreens, or ones containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

The reason? They don’t need to be fully absorbed into the skin to block skin from the sun’s rays. In fact, they start working the minute they’re applied – unlike chemical sunscreens that take 20 to 30 minutes to be absorbed before they offer any protection. The main thing to remember though is that your chosen sunscreen has to be a broad spectrum SPF, enabling it to fight UVA and UVB rays.

Even with all that in mind, sunscreen for babies can still vary widely in price, from under £3 for supermarket own-brand sun protection to above £20 for high-end skincare label offerings. So, to help you pick the best for you tot, we put them all to the test.

How we tested

We slipped, slopped, slathered and lathered around 20 sunscreens to find the best ones for babies. With the help of six very little helpers, aged between six months and one year, we tested each baby sunscreen for absorbability and ease of application – as well as fragrance. We also looked carefully at the ingredient list and the back of the bottle for UVB and UVA protection ratings. Ensuring each sunscreen offered adequate protection from the sun’s harmful rays and could keep baby safe was, of course, the number one priority. These are the ones that really shone.

The best baby sunscreens for 2023 are: