It’s safe to say I’m low maintenance when it comes to skincare, so tinted SPFs are a staple of my daily routine. These dual-action formulas eliminate the need for multiple steps, protect my skin from sun damage and give me glowy, pigmented coverage. Tick, tick, tick.

But with some of the best formulas on the market costing upwards of £30 for a small tube (we’re looking at you Supergoop! and Ultra Violette), I’m always looking for budget buys that can do the job just as well.

The latest affordable tinted SPF to arrive on the scene is Garnier’s vitamin C daily UV brightening fluid glow (a mouthful, I know). The lightweight formula has a creamy consistency that’s easy to blend across your face, while SPF50 has all bases covered when it comes to UV protection.

It’s designed to be one-shade-suits-all, with the cream giving skin glowy and lightweight coverage. The slimline tube is perfect for packing in your beach bag on holiday and topping up when you want a little more coverage at lunch.

The best part is that it costs a little more than £10 – but it’s now even cheaper thanks to LOOKFANTASTIC. Whether you’re jetting off on holiday, enjoying the last dregs of summer at home or looking for an everyday skincare staple, here’s why Garnier’s tinted SPF should be in your next beauty haul.

How we tested

open image in gallery Applying the Garnier tinted SPF ( Daisy Lester )

Testing the vitamin C-infused formula alongside more premium products, I’ve worn it during beach days and office days. Considering the ease of application (whether with a brush, sponge or fingers), coverage claims, staying power, the look and feel on my skin, as well as its SPF credentials, here’s my verdict on Garnier’s tinted SPF.