Pandora’s new Talisman collection is a grown-up take on its charm bracelets

Pandora began as a small family-run shop in Copenhagen – nearly 30 years later, it’s one of the world’s most popular jewellery brands. Loved for its sculptural ‘Essence’ range, collaborative collections and lab-grown diamonds, Pandora’s charm bracelet concept remains its most popular line.

Earning the brand global fame in the Noughties, the modular concept allows you to customise a bracelet, bangle or necklace with individual charms that slide or snap on. Whether marking a milestone like an anniversary and birthday or symbolising a birthstone or special memory, there are nearly 1,000 charms to choose from, adding to their collectable appeal.

But while Pandora’s charm range is full of gifting inspiration, its new Talisman line is sure to win over fashion fans. The 12-piece collection includes sterling silver, 14K gold plating and mixed metals, featuring individual charms alongside necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

The designs nod to Ancient Greek coins but have a contemporary feel thanks to modern motifs like hearts and roses. The grown-up sister to Pandora’s charm pieces, the Talisman range is full of trend-led details, too – think mother pearls, textured finishes and intricate engravings.

I’m a jewellery lover who rarely leaves the house without wearing a pair of gold hoop earrings or my favourite pendant necklace. I like to combine timeless pieces with sculptural statement styles and, since the launch of its essence line, Pandora has fast become one of my favourite mid-range brands. The label’s charms make lovely gifts for a girl getting into jewellery or a teenager who’s just passed her A-levels, but its signature range has always felt a little young for my taste.

So, can the new range of charms win me over? I sampled a handful of the pieces ahead of its launch – here’s my verdict on Pandora’s Talisman range.

How I tested

The collection builds on Pandora’s modular charm concept ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I tested a selection of pieces from Pandora’s new Talisman collection by incorporating them into my jewellery rotation and wearing them as part of my everyday wardrobe. Each piece was assessed based on the following criteria:

Wearability : From the pendant necklace to the bracelet, I wore each piece daily to see how effortlessly they slotted into my rotation. Considering how well the mixed metal pieces worked with my other jewellery, as well as how easy they were to style or stack, I took note of how well the individual designs and engravings worked with everyday looks.

: From the pendant necklace to the bracelet, I wore each piece daily to see how effortlessly they slotted into my rotation. Considering how well the mixed metal pieces worked with my other jewellery, as well as how easy they were to style or stack, I took note of how well the individual designs and engravings worked with everyday looks. Quality : I assessed the quality, appearance and weight of the sterling silver, 14k gold and mixed metal designs. As well as looking at the jewellery’s shine and finish, I considered how weightless or heavy they were to wear and how easy they were to fasten.

: I assessed the quality, appearance and weight of the sterling silver, 14k gold and mixed metal designs. As well as looking at the jewellery’s shine and finish, I considered how weightless or heavy they were to wear and how easy they were to fasten. Charms: I took note of how each charm slotted onto the bracelet and necklace, and how effortless it was to switch between charms. I also considered the variety of designs and engravings available, from trend-led pieces to timeless takes.

I took note of how each charm slotted onto the bracelet and necklace, and how effortless it was to switch between charms. I also considered the variety of designs and engravings available, from trend-led pieces to timeless takes. Value for money: With individual charms ranging between £30 and £55, necklaces costing up to £225 and bracelets around £160, I considered which pieces were the best value for money.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As senior shopping writer at The Independent, Daisy Lester specialises in reviewing fashion and accessories, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend investment. Where accessories are concerned, Daisy knows the best jewellery brands that combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still timeless investments.

The verdict: Pandora Talisman collection

Infused with similar a sentiment to its flagship charm range, Pandora’s new Talisman collection is comparably more trend-led and stylish thanks to statement gold pieces, intricate sterling silver engravings and vintage-inspired designs. Admittedly more expensive than Pandora’s signature charms – which can cost as little as £20 – the Talisman range has more timeless appeal. The quality of the finish is excellent and the designs are lightweight enough to not feel like a burden to dangle from your wrist or neck. For those looking for an elevated take on charms, look to Pandora Talisman.

