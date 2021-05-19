10 best maternity jeans: Support for over and under the bump

During most pregnancies there comes a point, somewhere in the first trimester, when you just can’t quite do that button up anymore or sit down comfortably in your jeans.

You might spend a few weeks hiding in layers of denial and stretchy jeggings, but the day surely comes when it’s time to find some maternity jeans.

If today is that day for you, welcome – you are in the right place.

Over time you will find out if you are an under the bump or over the bump kind of girl. Over the bump maternity jeans look terrifying when you first see them.

They are an ordinary pair of jeans, with what seems like yards of elasticated fabric trailing from the waistband. “I will drown in that – my bump isn’t that big” you think.

Then you put them on, and honestly that stretchy fabric hugs and supports your bump like a sister.

Founder and president of maternity fashion brand Seraphine, Cécile Reinaud said: “Under the bump jeans are perfect for anyone who usually likes a low-rise look, they also allow you to tuck in tops if that’s what you prefer.

“Over the bump jeans are great for anyone looking for more coverage and also offer an extra layer in winter. Our over bump denim is extra-special, as the band is seamless and designed to fit like a second skin.”

We gathered some mums to be and their bumps and tested a range of maternity jeans at different price points. We were looking for comfort, style, value for money and longevity that would see us through the full nine months.

Isabella Oliver super stretch maternity skinny jean Isabella Oliver clothes make you feel good before you even wear them due to the ethical and sustainable attributes and beautiful quality. These have an over the bump panel, which is extra stretchy for comfort, yet didn’t go baggy or slip down during the day. The softness and high quality made them even more of a crowd-pleaser. They slipped on like a dream and stayed in place comfortably, allowing us to move freely during a full day of high-speed parenting.

They look incredibly stylish and sophisticated – perfect for dressing up for the office with heels or feeling like a million dollars at home with a hoodie. If you are a fashionista mama, you definitely need to invest in a pair. They are also good after birth for a few months as the belly band is stretchy.

Paige verdugo maternity – Nottingham These under the bump jeans have simple elasticated side panels that stretch to fit your bump as it grows and deflates after pregnancy and are otherwise designed like everyday mid-rise jeans. We were excited to see what Paige's transcend denim was like. The material is stretchy but still very much denim. They slip on nicely and let us dash about tripping over Lego and wiping noses as easily as if we were wearing our pyjama bottoms. These are a high-quality pair of jeans that can be worn throughout pregnancy and beyond, and we love that you can't see the belly band when wearing them. If you only buy one pair of maternity jeans, these are well worth the investment.

Buy now £ 190.99 , Paige

Blanqi denim maternity belly support skinny jeans These over the bump jeans have a functioning button so you can tuck in T-shirts and hide the support band – genius! The band is made from soft, but strong microfiber, and the denim promises to wick moisture. These jeans have the classic high-quality Blanqi feel to them and are super soft. As these are stretchy, you could easily wear them as loungewear for a relaxing day on the sofa (we wish), but they still magically give excellent support. We think they are worth every penny.

Buy now £ 63 , Blanqi

Lily and Ribbon maternity jeans Sophia We love the cut of these jeans – they look great dressed up or down. They have an over the bump panel and a buttonhole for extra comfort. The brand promises that these are so versatile that you can wear them from the very first day of your pregnancy. Soft and stretchy, these jeans are easy to get on and fit perfectly, true to size. We reckon they are as comfy as any other everyday jeans and we love that they don't go baggy under the bump. As well as being flattering, we love the pockets on the bottom and stonewash details. At an affordable price point, these are a high-quality pair of jeans.

Buy now £ 49 , Lily & Ribbon

Seraphine post maternity shaping jeans Maternity jeans don't get thrown out as soon as the baby is born – oh no. New mums continue to live in their maternity wear for a while after birth while their bodies recover, and their bumps slowly shrink. Comfort is the name of the game in those early baby days, and post-maternity jeans provide a good halfway between your maternity jeans and your old jeans. They provide 360-degree mid-level compression to gently encourage your body back to its previous shape. The material is soft and stretchy enough to be very comfortable, but also feels like it has the strength and authority to keeps everything in a tight shape. After a bit of wriggling, as you would expect with shapewear, especially post-birth, the jeans were comfy and allowed us to move freely. They looked absolutely amazing as they flattened our bumps and made us feel super confident. They are also great for postnatal recovery as they improve circulation – win!

Buy now £ 59 , Seraphine

Freddy wr.up maternity dark denim skinny Freddy clothing is designed in Italy with patented shaping technology, and its jeans have two purposes: to fit beautifully and make you look great. The brand also promises to work with curves in a natural way – just what we want when at our ultimate curviest. These jeans contour around the bump with an elastic panel supporting it. Despite being made from soft stretchy denim, you will need to wriggle into them because they are made to shape you. They do this beautifully, wrapping around the body with a flattering effect while remaining comfy and letting you move. Our favourite part was the bottom shaping magic – we've never looked so good from behind.

Buy now £ 105.30 , Freddy

Spanx mama jeanish ankle leggings Ah Spanx – keeping our wobbly bits under control since the Noughties and trusted thanks to Bridget Jones. Now we are mamas, it still has our back(sides). Firstly, bravo on the name "jeanish" – so much more palatable than jegging, but undoubtedly just as comfy. The mama magic waistband gives all of the legendary Spanx shape, but in a gentle way that supports your bump and doesn't squish it. It grows with you so you can wear these before, during, and after pregnancy. We love that the band is centre seam-free, giving a smooth look. These leggings are stylish and don't give you baggy knees, which can be a problem with leggings. They are very comfortable, and they do lift, shape and support as promised. We would definitely wear these post-birth as well.

Buy now £ 96 , Luxury Legs

Jojo Maman Bebe slim boyfriend maternity jeans These jeans tick a lot of boxes and are excellent value. We like that they are pull-on, so we don't have to fiddle about blindly under our bump, but still have a mock fly and pockets to make them feel just like jeans. The waistband can be worn over or under the bump – great for changeable weather. The material is 99 per cent cotton, but not that stretchy – although it does loosen up after a few washes. We recommend sizing down for a better fit. The slim boyfriend cut is a streamlined alternative to the skinny and makes them easy to get on and move about in. Perfect to wear at the weekend with a Breton T-shirt, or with heels and a sparkly top for going out – versatility at its best.

Buy now £ 35 , Jojo Maman Bebe

V by Very maternity vintage rip mom jean We love the vintage cut of these jeans; they feel like a real fashion item in a usually quite limited and practical maternity wardrobe. They are 100 per cent cotton with a deep elasticated waist band that fits right under your bump and a stretchy panel that covers it. The loose-fitting style is super casual, perfect for weekends or being at home. Amazingly comfy and easy to get on but beware your toes can get caught in the rip. A great value pair of jeans.

Buy now £ 32 , Very

Topshop maternity black over bump Joni skinny jeans These are classic black skinny jeans – an everyday wardrobe staple, so we all need a good maternity pair that is comfy and will last the whole nine months. These over the bump jeans fit the bill and are great value.

If you like the Joni non-maternity jeans from Topshop, you will love these. They are super skinny, so take a bit of wriggling to get on. Comfortable enough to wear out, but we wouldn't lounge around in them. The big plus is that they look fabulous, and are a great price, too.

Buy now £ 38 , Topshop

If you like the Joni non-maternity jeans from Topshop, you will love these. They are super skinny, so take a bit of wriggling to get on. Comfortable enough to wear out, but we wouldn’t lounge around in them. The big plus is that they look fabulous, and are a great price, too.

Buy now £ 38 , Topshop {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Maternity jeans While it’s true that mums-to-be want to feel comfortable, we also want to look fabulous. When it comes to maternity jeans, we found the most important factors were the material and the cut. They have to be soft yet strong and look and feel flattering for the full three trimesters and beyond. Isabella Oliver ticks all these boxes and more. Blanqi also impressed us with its secret belly band which added fashion miles to our wardrobes.

