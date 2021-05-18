Last week’s on-screen outfits proved that Holly Willoughby knows a thing or two about fashion – from opting for a more sustainable choice by renting a The Vampire’s Wife mini dress from Hurr, to a Sixties-inspired mini dress from Maje, she consistently demonstrated her sartorial flair.

Whether you’re personally smitten with her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week is no different.

Yesterday, the TV star opted for a green, floral dress from high street brand Great Plains, a number she’d previously worn but in the pink colourway, marking it out as a regular wardrobe favourite.

And for today’s look, Holly’s opted for another recycled outfit, choosing a pair of Zara culottes she’s previously worn on the show, paired the trousers with a bold yellow, patterned blouse from another one of her go-to brands, LK Bennett.

Accessorising with a black pointed heel, Holly’s outfit is certainly a great option for anyone looking for back-to-the-office inspiration. The silk shirt boasts a pretty, frilly collar and a slight puff to the sleeves, which we love.

LK Bennett veers slightly towards the more luxury end of the high street, but pairing the shirt with a pair of Zara trousers means this look perfectly demonstrates the high-low approach that’s earned Holly her legion of followers on her #hwstyle hashtag.

Owing to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, particularly those from the high street, key pieces often sell out fast in a phenomenon dubbed the “Holly effect”. So, if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the entire outfit before it disappears from the rails.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a masterclass in high street meets higher-end dressing. The statement yellow shirt from LK Bennett costs £195, while the Zara culottes will set you back just £25.99.

The blouse is made from a silk blend (57 per cent), making it an eye-catching yet lightweight buy that will serve you well through summer and beyond. At £195, it’s of course not the most affordable piece in Holly’s collection, but the classic cut and timeless pattern mean that if you do invest, you’ll get plenty of wear out of it.

The bright yellow colour and floral pattern is a clear nod to the sunnier days that are (fingers crossed!) to come. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch, copy Holly’s Zara culottes instead and pair them with a similar statement shirt.

As we’ve said, Holly has worn these culottes countless times while on air, meaning they must be a staple in her wardrobe and can now be one in yours too. They’re versatile and boast a sleek side zip, which makes them great for tucking in tops.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

