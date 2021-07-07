Whether you’re an avid follower of Holly Willoughby’s #hwstyle picks or not, there’s no denying that her This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and yet again, today’s look has demonstrated her sartorial flair.

Already this week, Holly has proved she knows a thing or two about fashion, sporting an elegant white midi dress from LK Bennett and a patchwork number from cult fashion brand Rixo (£295, Rixo.co.uk).

But for today’s show, the presenter has opted for an ensemble at the more affordable end of the spectrum, with her entire outfit from the high street. Even better – both her shirt and trousers are currently on sale.

With the sun peeking through, the outfit is giving us serious inspo on how to dress for the big return to the office this summer, with a floral short-sleeved blouse from Whistles (£49, Whistles.com) and a pair of breezy culotte trousers from Zara (£12.99, Zara.com).

Both items are wardrobe staples that we can imagine wearing for many occasions and, in fact, Holly has. The trousers are a favourite of the presenter’s and she regularly wears them on repeat, with everything from contrasting yellow shirts (£136, Johnlewis.com) to more monochrome styles (£137.50, Thefoldlondon.com).

If you want to emulate Holly’s look, you’re in luck because we’ve tracked down where to buy her exact outfit. Read on to find out where to snap up her bargain buys. But, owing to their pocket-friendly price tags, we predict they will sell out fast, so act quick.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

On today’s show, Holly Willoughby wears a floral-patterned blouse from Whistles, which normally retails for £79. However, it is currently on sale for £49, and the good news is there are plenty of sizes left up for grabs.

She teamed the top with one of her favourite pairs of trousers from Zara, which are also discounted by an impressive 50 per cent, meaning they now cost just £12.99.

Staying true to her style, the presenter completed the look with a pair of black pointed heels.

Whistles forget me not voile blouse: Was £79, now £49, Whistles.com

(Whistles)

The cream colour and bright floral pattern of this blouse is a clear nod to the sunnier days that are (fingers crossed!) to come. Designed with a high-neck, round collar, and short sleeves, the blouse has a flattering silhouette that can be worn loose or tucked in. While Holly paired hers with formal trousers, we think it would look just as great with a pair of straight-leg jeans and crisp white trainers.



Zara culottes: Was £25.99, now £12.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

A pair of trousers that have been worn by Holly on several occasions, it’s clear that these culottes will become one of the hardest-working items in your wardrobe all year round. They have a tailored wide-leg that’s slightly cropped in length, which makes them ideal for showing off a jazzy pair of shoes. They’re also super versatile and boast a sleek side zip, which makes them great for tucking in tops.



Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the ”natural baby blonde” shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

